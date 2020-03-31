Boosie Badazz Announces He Will Run For President In 2024

Roommates, now you know how unpredictable and unfiltered Boosie Badazz really is thanks to its very popular content on social media. Well, now, he's apparently taking that popularity into the world of politics, having just announced his plans to run for president in 2024.

For the past few weeks during the nationwide self-quarantine, Boosie Badazz has kept fans completely entertained with her live Instagram pranks, however things got out of control too much.

As we previously reported, Boosie explained what happened when she received an Instagram DM:

"Instagram just texted me! She told me to stop my actions. I'm not going to stop fucking around … because we're in quarantine. F ** k! I can't get out of the fucking house, everyone's screwed. Talking about stopping your actions. Leave my life and then f ** k! I don't give a damn. I'm showing the world a good time. Every time I try to show the world a good time, they're just trying to take it away from me. "

A few days later, Boosie has set her sights on something much bigger … the White House. In a recent post on his Instagram, he posted a photo of himself on a presidential poster with photoshop with "Boosie For President 2024,quot; written underneath.

He continued with a subtitle that said: "IT'S OFFICIAL THAT I MAIL 2024 no (cap) I just spoke to my people!"

It is unclear how serious Boosie Badazz is about running for president, though no one thought Trump would run (and win) either.

Roommates, what do you think about this?