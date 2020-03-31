Boeing awarded $ 1.5 billion for the next batch of allied P-8A maritime aircraft for the United States – Defense Blog

US aerospace giant Boeing received a $ 1.5 billion contract modification to build the 18 Lot 11 P-8A maritime aircraft for the Navy; the New Zealand government; and the Republic of Korea, the Defense Department announced Monday.

The contract amendment covers the acquisition of eight P-8As for the United States Navy; four planes for the New Zealand government and six for the Republic of Korea.

The acquisition also includes a segregable effort consisting of unknown obsolescence for Lot 11, Class 1 change assessment and obsolescence monitoring, as well as one-time engineering for the Republic of Korea.

The P-8A Poseidon, the Army's newest maritime patrol, reconnaissance aircraft, is a multi-mission capable replacement aircraft for the P-3C Orion legacy. It is a militarized version of the Boeing 737 and is used for a wide range of missions. It is produced along the same commercial assembly line as the 737 and then delivered to Boeing Defense for installation of sensors and military equipment prior to delivery to the customer.

The P-8 can fly higher (up to 41,000 feet) and get to the fight faster (490 knots). Shorter transit times reduce the size of the Probability Area when searching for submarines, surface ships, or search and rescue survivors. P-8 is also designed for low-altitude missions and has already demonstrated its ability to support search and rescue and humanitarian missions.

However, Boeing has temporarily suspended production operations at its Renton facility, south of Seattle, in light of the state of emergency in Washington state and the company's ongoing assessment of the accelerated spread of the coronavirus in the region. . Its plant produces line 737 and the Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft.