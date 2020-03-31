Bobbie Bishop sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of a 6-year-old boy in 2018 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Fergus Falls woman was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the death of a 6-year-old boy in April 2018.

Bobbie Bishop, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Bishop had taken the 6-year-old boy who was not responding to the Lake Region Hospital, where hospital staff finally pronounced him dead.

One responding detective said the boy's appearance was "haunting, with head-to-toe marks, sores, cuts and scratches everywhere." Medical staff confirmed that he had infected wounds and multiple signs of trauma consistent with different mechanisms of injury inflicted, including marks on the strap.

According to the criminal complaint, Bishop later admitted that the boy's discipline involved spanking, belting, and taping him.

The complaint says that the discipline intensified in the month prior to death.

The boy and brother had been living with Bishop for less than a year, while his legal guardian lived in Montana, according to police.

Court documents show Bishop will now serve his sentence at the Shakopee Women's Only State Prison. She has credit for 689 days attended.