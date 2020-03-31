Bill Belichick "would only pay Tom Brady so much,quot; to stay with the Patriots

According to Charlie Weis, there was a limit to what Bill Belichick would pay Tom Brady to keep with the Patriots.

Brady joined the Buccaneers in free agency and Weis believes the top supporting cast on offer in Florida was another key factor in the quarterback's decision to leave New England. Weis was the Offensive Coordinator with the Patriots for the first three Super Bowls won by Belichick and Brady.

While the head coach and QB are not "beer buddies," he insists that there is a significant level of respect between them.

"Really in the end, it all comes down to Bill feeling like there was only so much money going to be paid for Tommy and Tommy looked at him and said, 'Really, I've had enough of this trick already.'" Weis told ESPN on WEEI. "He still has a lot of gas left in the tank, but I think it got to the point where you look at these other places that you talk about, you look at the Buccaneers, you look at the Chargers. You look at some of these places and say, 'Were they better? options for him with the skills of the players around him? "The answer was emphatically yes. Tommy and Bill respect each other a lot, but they're not friends with beer. They're not going to go out, sit down and go out socially. It wasn't about of that. Relationships are irrelevant. It's not a business where you worry about whether people like you or not. It's about respect and there was definitely mutual respect. "



Despite understanding the reasons behind Brady's move to the Bucs, Weis was still baffled when the news emerged.

"I was surprised, in fact, my comment at the time was that I was a little stunned," Weis added. "Even though the further I went, the more likely it was that I had trouble imagining that this would end."

With more than five months to go before the new NFL season, the Patriots appear ready to give sophomore Jarrett Stidham a chance to succeed Brady, who is the latest in a long line of stellar veterans that Belichick has allowed to leave.

"This is how the building works," Weis said. "They are never afraid to let someone go, even if they still have gasoline left in their tank, because it is all about business. For people who want to make it personal and want to talk about egos and all that, let those things come into play "Yes, they do. But really, from Bill's point of view, it's all about business."