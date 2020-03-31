BETO. Explain His & # 039; The earth is flat & # 039; Theory

Beto. He was the butt of many jokes on social media a few years ago when he claimed he believed the world to be flat.

In his BoBcast podcast, the rapper explained why he went to such lengths to prove the earth flat, despite a lot of evidence to the contrary.

"I come across a plain Earth video called NASA's Hidden Secrets," said B.o.B. "So I clicked on the video, it's a video of Eric Dubay doing an interview and I was listening to him, as a man, let me turn this shit off. I was finally turning this shit off, I swear, and then it was like, wait, let me see from what he's talking about. So I started listening to the video and thought, "OMG let me investigate."

We're glad that he's finally tackling it, but B.o.B should know better than to believe everything he sees on YouTube.

Catch the episode below.