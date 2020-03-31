BBC Newsreader tests positive for coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML6f4c87682cbac0f20822b0091fe7ca6a11% %MINIFYHTML6f4c87682cbac0f20822b0091fe7ca6a12%

BBC news reader George Alagiah has become one of the first British television stars to test positive for coronavirus.

Alagiah, who is also currently battling her second attack of bowel cancer, revealed her diagnosis to BBC News that has not been on the air in recent weeks.

He said he has had a mild dose of the disease, which has so far killed a total of 1,789 people in the UK, and is now working to recover. Alagiah added that her experience with cancer has strengthened her response to the virus.

"If I can live with cancer, I can certainly live with Covid-19," he told the BBC. "I don't want to trivialize because he seems to have received a light dose, but actually, the fact that we are living with cancer I think gives us an advantage.

"We have faced those difficult and dark moments in our lives. And somehow, I think that we who live with cancer are stronger because we know what it is like to enter something where the results are uncertain.

"And I certainly feel that after having that experience, in my case six years as a cancer patient, I got into this feeling really pretty strong."

Alagiah was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014 and returned in 2017. She has presented BBC News at six This year between rounds of treatment for the condition.