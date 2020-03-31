BBC America Extends Wonderstruck Wildlife Network – Deadline

BBC America is doubling down on its wildlife programming by extending its micro-network Wonderstruck on a second day of its calendar.

The AMC Networks Entertainment Group-backed broadcaster is also launching a new complementary short-form digital site.

%MINIFYHTMLd5df2f825bc6d83e74886fa458ec92bd11% %MINIFYHTMLd5df2f825bc6d83e74886fa458ec92bd12%

The network will launch Wonderstruck on Thursdays, starting April 2, in addition to its regular Saturday schedule. This comes after he released the chapter in November. It will feature series like Planet Earth and Seven Worlds, One Planet. Next month, it will kick off on Thursday with shows celebrating US wildlife. USA Wild West, Wild Alaska, Seasonal Wonderlands with New England, Seven Worlds, One Planet with North America Y Yellowstone

Related story & # 39; Killing Eve & # 39 ;: AMC Networks brings forward the premiere of the third season by two weeks

Later in the month, Wonderstruck will feature expanded coverage of Earth Day's 50th Anniversary with a marathon featuring characters like Planet Earth, Planet Earth II, Y Blue planet II as much as She walks with apes, the movie narrated by Sandra Oh that tells the story of Jane Goodall, Dian Fossey and Biruté Galdikas, on April 22.

Separately, it has launched WonderstruckTV.com, a free short-form natural content library. It will present topics covering marriage, anxiety, curiosity and ASMR with links to full episodes of nature programming on BBC America.

Last year, BBC America renewed its agreement with the BBC for natural history programming and will co-produce upcoming installments of Planet Earth Y Frozen planet. He also recently commissioned Eden (w / t), his first original series from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit. AMC Networks Entertainment President Sarah Barnett told Deadline in June that she will also order the originals to air on the episode.

“We have seen first-hand the incredible benefits of nature's programming to reduce stress, promote awe and inspiration, and facilitate feelings of interconnectedness, especially in times of anxiety and uncertainty. We can't imagine a time when these benefits are more necessary than now, "said Courtney Thomasma, executive director of BBC America." At BBC America we are doing everything we can to expand access to this incredible and transporting programming, allowing Spectators explore the world and experience the benefits of nature, even from the safety of their own homes. "