Bay area health officials extend stay-home order until May 3 and add restrictions – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – On Tuesday, Bay Area health officials in seven local jurisdictions officially extended the current coronavirus home stay order until May 3, hoping to curb the spread of COVID-19. and preserve hospital capacity throughout the region.

The previous three-week order issued in early March expired on April 7. Officials said that while the previous order has been effective in reducing the transmission rate of COVID-19, it is not enough.

There has been a significant increase in the number of positive cases, hospitalization, and deaths from coronavirus, particularly in Santa Clara County, which is beginning to drain health care resources.

The Santa Clara County Department of Public Health held a press conference to provide some of the details on the stricter social distancing necessary to further reduce the rate of spread, prevent deaths, and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. .

Santa Clara County Public Health Department Director Dr. Sara Cody confirmed that the county's coronavirus case count had increased to 890, while the number of deaths increased to 30.

"Every unnecessary contact increases the chance that the virus will spread, ”said Dr. Cody. "The order to stay home has caused social and economic difficulties for all, but if we stay the course, we will save lives. "

Dr. Cody said there was a bit of a slowdown in the spread of infections that was beginning to turn the curve, but that was still not enough.

The new stay-at-home order replaces the old order when it takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday March 31. Authorities said it is a supplement to the indefinite home stay order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this month.

Like the previous local order, the new order requires people to stay home except for essential activities, such as grocery shopping, in six counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara, as well like The City of Berkeley. Non-core companies will remain closed.

The new order offers clarifying language on essential business and activities, plus some new directives, including:

The use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas and similar recreational areas is prohibited. These areas must be closed for public use.

The use of shared public recreation facilities, such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, swimming pools, and rock walls, is prohibited. These facilities must be closed for recreational use.

Sports that require people to share a ball or other equipment should be limited to people in the same home.

It requires essential companies to develop a social distancing protocol and post information about the protocol by April 3. The new order provides a template that companies must follow.

Most buildings, residential and commercial, are prohibited.

Funerals limited to no more than 10 people attending; All attendees must maintain social distance.

Essential businesses expanded to include service providers that enable residential transactions (notaries, title companies, real estate agents, etc.); funeral homes and cemeteries; Moving companies, car rental companies and carpool services that specifically allow essential activities.

Core companies that continue to operate facilities must reduce operations to their core component only.

The authorities reiterated that social distancing is the most powerful tool to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"What we need now, for the health of all of our communities, is for people to stay home," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. “Although it has been difficult, the Bay Area has really stepped forward so far, and we must reaffirm our commitment. We need more time to flatten the curve, prepare our hospitals for a surge, and do everything we can to minimize the damage the virus causes to our communities. "

For more information on COVID-19 activities in these areas, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo or Berkeley COVID-19 counties.