%MINIFYHTML06bcce684e5461a080a9af21fbedbafa11% %MINIFYHTML06bcce684e5461a080a9af21fbedbafa12%

Before the MLB season was put on indefinite hold, there was a high chance that Rockies fans only had until the trade deadline to see the latest from Nolan Arenado in purple stripes.

%MINIFYHTML06bcce684e5461a080a9af21fbedbafa13% %MINIFYHTML06bcce684e5461a080a9af21fbedbafa14%

But now, the coronavirus pandemic has shortened Arenado's likely swan song LoDo. It could be a sad final season at Coors Field, or no season, for the best player to have worn a Colorado uniform.

%MINIFYHTML06bcce684e5461a080a9af21fbedbafa15% %MINIFYHTML06bcce684e5461a080a9af21fbedbafa16%

That probability, rooted in the off-season trade talks and Colorado's inability to realistically compete for a world championship, will not dissipate without games being played. While commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB don't know exactly when the season will start (right now, the hope is in late May or early June), the league has already agreed to give players full-service time throughout the season.

That means the worst case scenario for Rockies fans, and one that is entirely possible occurs if the season is canceled entirely. Then Arenado, with one guaranteed year remaining on his deal before the exclusion after 2021, and the club window to use it as a trade chip reduction, could be back in the trade block after having played zero additional games to Colorado.

In a better setting for Rockies fans, with the MLB and MLBPA agreeing to freeze transactions this season (and therefore no trade or trade deadlines), Arenado plays for Colorado throughout the condensed 2020 schedule. At this point, however, MLB continues to weigh the possibility of "appropriate substitute neutral sites where economically feasible," meaning that the opportunity to see Arenado at Coors Field could be even more limited.

An interrupted ending to Arenado's time in Colorado is the moldy cherry in addition to what has been a difficult calendar year for Rockies fans. Last year at this time, the Rockies opened the 2019 season by coming out of consecutive playoff spots and believed they were capable of a third.

Fast forward 12 months, and the Rockies were widely forecast to finish in the bottom half of their division. This was after the team's offseason was led by Arenado's trade rumors and his dispute with general manager Jeff Bridich. There were 53 home games scheduled before the trade deadline, and they could have been Arenado's last at LoDo as a Colorado player. Now that number is sure to drop enormously.

Everything prepares for a bitter final chapter for Arenado in Colorado. For a franchise that has just chosen its first player for the Hall of Fame, a generational talent like Arenado is not just installed on Coors Field on a regular basis. When his playing career ends, Arenado will surely join Larry Walker in Cooperstown.

But the way this is happening, Colorado fans are on the road to little or no closure with their local superstar who is likely to be traded at the height of her career.

Everything is enough to make you, uncompromising Rockies, that you feel at home isolated in these strange moments with his purple shirt No. 28 in hand. Maybe there are some tears involved and the Father's Day exit cycle is on TV in the background. You'll think about how Nolan became Nolan, before signing that $ 260 million contract on the Salt River Fields deck. You'll think of a dispute in the main office, an unforeseen pandemic to complicate its final chapter, and its burning desire to win that the Colorado main office cannot match. At least you'll know where it all started to end.