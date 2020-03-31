Home Local News Baseball delay means less chance for Rockies fans to see Nolan Arenado

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Before the MLB season was put on indefinite hold, there was a high chance that Rockies fans only had until the trade deadline to see the latest from Nolan Arenado in purple stripes.

But now, the coronavirus pandemic has shortened Arenado's likely swan song LoDo. It could be a sad final season at Coors Field, or no season, for the best player to have worn a Colorado uniform.

That probability, rooted in the off-season trade talks and Colorado's inability to realistically compete for a world championship, will not dissipate without games being played. While commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB don't know exactly when the season will start (right now, the hope is in late May or early June), the league has already agreed to give players full-service time throughout the season.

That means the worst case scenario for Rockies fans, and one that is entirely possible occurs if the season is canceled entirely. Then Arenado, with one guaranteed year remaining on his deal before the exclusion after 2021, and the club window to use it as a trade chip reduction, could be back in the trade block after having played zero additional games to Colorado.

