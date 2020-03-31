Backstreet Boys recreate their hit number I Want It That Way

The coronavirus has completely stopped life worldwide. People are forced to perform self-isolation and social distancing since the virus is extremely contagious. With everyone locked up in their homes, the popular boy band, Backstreet Boys, tried to lift people's spirits in quite a unique way.

Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and AJ McLean gathered on Saturday night to present their 1999 hit I Want It That Way as part of the & # 39; Living Room Concert for America & # 39; from Fox Star's ihHeartRadio, the first major benefit concert to provide aid and support to Americans affected by COVID-19. The band members sang from their homes amid the coronavirus blockade. The musical was created to pay tribute to medical professionals, who work tirelessly to help their fellow citizens.

Elton John hosted the special show with performances by other stars including Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, H.E.R., Joe Armstrong of Green Day, and more.