B. Simone seems to confirm DaBaby's romance rumors with spicy photos

The comedian / rapper shares two photos of her hugging a man, whose hands appear to belong to the & # 39; Suge & # 39; s killer, while grabbing her butt in one of the images.

B. Simone She may have finally gotten what she wanted all along. The comedian seemed to confirm dating rumors with DaBaby in his new Instagram post dated Tuesday March 31 after publicly flirting with him for months.

B. Simone shared two photos of her hugging a man and, judging by their poses, it appears that the two were drunk in love with each other. In one of the snapshots, the man grabbed her by the butt as she wrapped her arms around her neck with the man sitting in a car and she stayed outside. In the other image, she showed a wide smile as they snuggled together.

B. Simone left the photos talking to herself, as she only left one heart emoji and one padlock emoji. Although the man's face was not seen in both photos, it is easy to guess that he is DaBaby due to the tattoos on his hands.

Her fans and followers quickly picked up on the hint and congratulated her on their new relationship. "Tell him nigga, stop hiding, happy for you," wrote one. Another commented: "Girl, it better be real and not a promotion for your demonstration book."

A curious user asked, "Lmaoooo, I'm trying to zoom in on her tattoos to get an idea of ​​who your boooyyyyfriennn is hahaha anyway you look so happy‼ ️" Another said the obvious: "That's a baby's nose" .

Meanwhile, DaBaby's baby mom, Meme, apparently responded to people's negative comments after B. Simone's photos went viral. She shared a video of herself and DaBaby's son laughing and writing about him, "To my denials."

Before this, B. Simone made his obsession with DaBaby public. Last year, the businesswoman left some thirsty comments on "Bop's" social media posts. She was also photographed wearing a traditional white wedding dress complete with a veil while wearing a DaBaby cardboard cutout in a tuxedo while attending Jess Hilarious' Halloween party in Atlanta.

The "Girls Cruise" star also once stated that she was ready to be the stepmother of her two children. In December 2019, he finally had a chance to snuggle up to the Cleveland star at a club.