Australia's devastating forest fire season comes to an end | News

March 31 marks the end of the 2019-20 wildland fire season in southern and eastern Australia, ending the country's most devastating season on record.

Weatherzone, an Australian weather provider, said the destruction caused by the fires was unprecedented.

Bush and grass fires burned 5.5 million hectares of land in New South Wales (NSW) alone, blackening an area that represents more than six percent of the state.

Within the southeastern state, the fire destroyed a total of 2,448 homes and claimed 25 lives, including three volunteers from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and three US firefighters. These numbers were unrivaled in the history of the state.

Elsewhere, around Australia's capital Canberra, trees are dying by the thousands and more are being removed every day.

Years of below-average rain and record heat have put the city's urban forest under strain.

"Fully mature trees over 50 years old, which are more dead than alive due to lack of water, and only because of the really stressful environment," said horticulturist Scott Burns, quoted by the Associated Press news agency.

With the recent rain coming too late for many, local officials have decided to launch a rescue package.

"We have identified 6,000 mature street trees that we should focus on with additional irrigation, but also mulching," said city services minister Chris Steel, according to the AP.

That's on top of 22,000 trees that are already watered by hand.

But Burns, the horticulturist, said the movements came "too late."

"I think it is fantastic that they put this initiative in, a little disappointing that it happened long after the event," he said.

According to new research from the National University of Australia, it is also necessary to rethink which species are planted as the climate changes.

About "28 percent of our current tree species are not suitable for the conditions we will experience in the coming decades," Steel said.