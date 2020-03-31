Australian Chief Executive Craig Tiley says tennis could lose the rest of the season | Tennis news

"My personal opinion is that I think tennis will return this year it will be difficult,quot;





Craig Tiley believes it will be difficult for tennis to resume this year

Australian Chief Executive Craig Tiley says tennis could lose the rest of the 2020 season.

The men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, have suspended all tournaments until June 7 after countries began blocking borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"My personal opinion is that I think tennis will come back this year it will be difficult," said Tiley. he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's based on global travel, and I think that's probably the last thing that will come back. I think sports that have a national focus are in a strong position and sports that have a global focus are more challenged."

Novak Djokovic will hope to defend his Australian Open men's singles title in 2021

The Australian Open, which started in January, has so far been the only Grand Slam that was not affected, as the organizers of the French Open moved the clay court race to September from its start in May, while it is expected for the All England Club to make a decision on the cancellation of Wimbledon for the first time since 1945 on Wednesday.

Tiley said Tennis Australia planned to run next year's tournament as scheduled.

"We have to plan for the worst and hope for the best," he said. "Tomorrow morning we get up and there is a miracle cure or drug mix that really helps, or they are on their way to a vaccine. From all the literature you read, it doesn't seem likely in the immediate future."

"(When) you can travel worldwide is when tennis can come back, from a professional level. From a local level, we can start immediately and that is what we would focus on at the beginning."

