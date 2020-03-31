Astronomers have finally found the edge of the Milky Way galaxy – BGR

Astronomers have finally identified what is believed to be the edge of the Milky Way galaxy.

A team of astronomers in England used that furthest point to determine that the Milky Way's diameter is 1.9 million light years, plus or minus 0.4 million light years.

It is a scientific advance that has the potential to unlock more discoveries and ideas about the galaxy that spans Earth, such as where and how many galaxies are around the Milky Way.

Using nearby galaxies as a guide, astrophysicist Alis Deason and her colleagues have determined that the exact diameter of the Milky Way is 1.9 million light years (with a margin of error of 0.4 million light years). That's according to a team document, posted on arXiv.org, which is an open-access archive of tens of thousands of articles from academics and scientists. And this work is important, for reasons that include additional future discoveries that will help astronomers make.

Rosemary Wyse, an astronomer at Johns Hopkins University, told the publication. Science news about the new Milky Way measurement that should "help astronomers discover other galactic properties." That is a reference to the fact that, for example, the more we become aware of the true dimensions of the Milky Way Galaxy, the better we understand what (and how many) galaxies revolve around it.

Right now, about 60 are known to surround the Milky Way, but this new discovery is expected to lead to the identification of more.

The team conducted computer simulations to study how galaxies form, and paid close attention to how two galaxies form next to each other, like our galaxy and its closest neighbor. The gravity of both galaxies pushes each other, and when you go beyond the dark halo of a galaxy like ours, the speeds of small galaxies decrease. Astronomers from Deason's team found the same kind of slowdown in the speeds of galaxies near the Milky Way, which helped them identify the edge of our galaxy, about 950,000 light-years from the center of the Milky Way.

"In many analyzes of the Milky Way's halo, its outer limit is a fundamental constraint," the researchers write in their article. “Often the choice is subjective, but as we have argued, it is preferable to define a physically and / or observationally motivated outer edge. Here we have linked the limit of the underlying distribution of dark matter with the observable stellar halo and the population of dwarf galaxies. "

The document goes on to state that there is now "great hope,quot; that future data will provide a more accurate measurement of the farthest reaches of the Milky Way and its nearby massive galaxies.

Image Source: Markus Oblander / imageBROKER / Shutterstock