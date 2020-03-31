Asia's fight against discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML095d7270e02d1aa51bcab920f9edc6e511% %MINIFYHTML095d7270e02d1aa51bcab920f9edc6e512%

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

On March 2, comedian and Good problem Actress Sherry Cola attended a special screening at Soho House in West Hollywood for the stimulating documentary by Stephon Marbury A Coney Island boy. Leaving in a good mood, Cola climbed into the elevator with an Asian companion who was also at the popular Los Angeles venue. Four white men also entered. After casual greetings, one of them asked the two of them, "Do you have coronaviruses?"

"I looked at him and said," Are you serious? Cola told Deadline. She told the man that the question was inappropriate and that he needed to apologize. He ended up asking it, but at the same time, Cola admitted he was in shock.

She asked him, "Did you ask him because we are Asian?" To which he replied: "No, I ask everyone."

Cola's experience occurred weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US hard. And it was also just a taste of what was to come regarding the toxic treatment of Asians and Asian Americans during the current crisis.

COVID-19 may have emerged in Wuhan, China, but there is no reason to believe that the virus is exclusively associated with Asians and Asian Americans. The World Health Organization has also registered to warn people to associate the virus with certain ethnic groups, as it causes harmful stereotypes. But true to form, many in this country believe what they want to believe, and the facts don't matter. We are in an age where many live by the latest mantra, and President Donald Trump leads the charge on a platform packed with misinformation and irresponsibility.

Trump's constant use of the term "Chinese virus" during White House press conferences has not helped anyone during a crisis in which thousands die; it has spawned other derogatory terms such as "Kung Flu" and "Wuhan virus". He said calling it a "Chinese virus" is not racist. Your reasoning? "It comes from China, that's why." There is even a floating image on the Internet of a written speech where the "crown" in "coronavirus" was crossed out and replaced by "Chinese".

It wasn't long before he tweeted, "It is very important that we fully protect our Asian American community in the United States and around the world." They are amazing people, and the spread of NO is their fault in any way, shape or form. They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER! It was a knife twist for all Asians, as he felt inauthentic, insulting, and accommodating. Even if it was a sincere attempt, the damage was already done.

Sadly, Trump's use of the term "Chinese virus" isn't as shocking considering it comes from the same man who has called Latino immigrant rapists and criminals. However, his words and actions have ramifications. It becomes a dangerous phone game, as it plants seeds of false information that lead to unsubstantiated assumptions, such as contracting the coronavirus from Chinese food or believing that every Asian is a carrier of COVID-19. In turn, it clears the way for acts of hatred in a country that is already plagued by racial tensions.

As the outbreak progressed, Trump's casual use of the term fueled the fire of xenophobia, which is now burning, with numerous reports of harassment of Asians and Asian Americans across the country. Stop AAPI Hate, from the Asia Pacific Policy and Planning Council, an open forum to denounce discrimination against Asian Americans, has received more than 900 reports since its launch on March 19. In Chinese women, the number of incidents continues to grow. The FBI recently released a report on the rise in Asian-American hate crimes and documented a case in which a 2- and 6-year-old boy was stabbed because the suspect thought they were Chinese and infected others with coronaviruses. The levels of severity with these stories range from frightening to devastating, and will resonate in all Asian communities long after this pandemic comes to an end.

Jiayang Fan, staff writer for the New Yorker, she detailed her own experience being harassed while taking out the trash. While taking care of her own affairs, a man approached her, calling her a "Chinese whore" and continued to verbally attack her. "It didn't offend me. I was scared. I was concerned that he knew where he lived," he tweeted.

I went to take out the trash. I was talking on the phone in Chinese. The man was walking on the sidewalk and in the interest of social distancing, I said, "Sorry, go ahead." "FUCKING CHINESE," he yelled loud enough that I could hear him through the assistant's voice on the phone. I turned to look at him to make sure I heard correctly – Jiayang Fan (@JiayangFan) March 18, 2020

Nora of queens Co-creator Teresa Hsiao said five of the women in her group of Asian-American writers have found forms of racism, while Tzi Ma, star of Tigertail Y Mulan they told him to quarantine in a Whole Foods parking lot.

Paola Mardo shared her experience on her podcast Long distance. While at Eagle Rock Plaza, a shopping mall in Los Angeles frequented by the Philippine community, he encountered a woman, and a woman of color, no less, who blatantly said out loud in order to hear, "Oh my gosh, please don't give me the virus!

Right NOW at Eagle Rock Plaza in Los Angeles. I am walking with a mask on bc and an 80yo stays with me. One woman said, "GMO China brought this virus here." I knew she wanted me to hear it. I stood in front of her to confirm. She stepped back and said "OMG please don't give me the virus" – Paola Mardo (@paolamardo) March 15, 2020

Valerie Chow, founder of Thirsty Tiger TV, was violently attacked by a man in her neighborhood while walking her dog. "He saw me and started yelling," Get away from me, you nasty bitch, you have a disease, go back to China! "He said." He threw me punches and tried to kick my dog. Then he chased me to my building screaming. " Fortunately, he returned to his apartment safely.

Jeane Phan Wong, a television writer, encountered a man in Culver City who had been riding a bicycle on the west side, coughing up every Asian person he sees. "I was leaving the pharmacy and walking to my car when I saw this guy riding towards me," he shared on Facebook to warn his fellow Asians in the area. "It turns out he was trying to get closer to me because when he did, he coughed dramatically in my direction."

Journalist Jeff Yang, who is co-host of the They call us Bruce podcast and he's the father of Just arrived by boat the star Hudson Yang, was in a grocery store when a masked white woman passed him and said "Fuck you!" without reason. She ended up coughing directly at him and walking away.

So I had my first "breathe while I was Asian" moment. He went out to shop for groceries and a masked white woman passing by the line yelled "FUCK YOU!" to me for no apparent reason. While looking at her, she took off her mask, coughed directly at me, turned on her heel, and walked away. – Jeff Yang (@originalspin) March 23, 2020

Naomi Ko, an actress and filmmaker, was intimidated when she was followed by three men on bicycles as they walked through their neighborhood. "When the pace increased, they would go faster to keep up with me," he told Deadline. “I was really scared and was about to run away until an old white couple came to the corner. Then the three men passed me. She feels that if the couple were not there, she would have been attacked.

In one of the most heartbreaking accounts, a Filipino woman in Los Angeles, who chose to remain anonymous, said her mother, who works as a palliative care nurse in home health care, was not authorized in a patient's home because her family said "can". Don't risk any Asian in the house or they could all die. "As a result, he had to wait for the aid nurse, who was also a Filipina, to arrive.

"The family also refused to let her in and called the company to demand that they send a nurse to take care of her parents and not kill them," she said. “My mother left calling me crying because the patient had gone more than 12 hours without her medications and it would be her fault. The company did the right thing and paid her for the shift, but my mother was terrified of being fired. ”

These horrible stories reverberate in every Asian community. Whether Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Indian, Pakistani, Filipino, Cambodian, Laotian, Asia-focused racism does not bother to differentiate itself. It immediately puts all Asians on alert to protect themselves in addition to staying safe from COVID-19. It is irritating, frustrating, terrifying and disappointing that this is not something new for our country.

The United States finds strength as a melting pot of cultures and people, but the greatness of diversity has been offset by obstacles of intolerance and hatred throughout history. Specifically, if any marginalized community is remotely connected to the cause of a crisis or pandemic, many will not waste a minute to attack with force. This dates back to the Middle Ages, when the Jews were persecuted when they were accused of spreading the bubonic plague. In recent history, the LGBTQ community was vilified during the AIDS epidemic, while pandemics named after regions and geographic cultures such as the Spanish flu, the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERES), and German measles have also caused xenophobic tendencies. As a result, the World Health Organization will change the way they name infectious diseases in an effort to avoid negative stigmatizing communities.

This country no longer shakes its fingers and says "That's bad!" to these terrifying hate crimes. Asians and Asian Americans have always had a strong sense of community and have supported each other. They take the high road by not sinking into toxic levels of ignorance. However, it is at times like these that allies are needed.

During an interview on the New Hollywood Podcast, Little america Executive producers and real-life couple Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani put it best when it comes to being an ally. "I think having each other helps," he said. “If something were racist, I would assume it. If something were sexist, I would assume it ”.

Gordon went on to explain that sometimes, when you advocate for yourself, it can be difficult, but when someone in your corner who is not like you, makes the defense harder and stronger. This is the type of partnership that teaches and can be effective. In general, it is not the job of Asians to teach others about their racism. Once this is realized, things will change.

Actor and author Maulik Pancholy is a co-founder of Act to Change, a nonprofit organization that works to eradicate bullying in the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities. When it comes to being an ally, urge people to stand up for others if you see something happen and offer help. "Help spread education: teach others why it is wrong to identify this virus with people from a specific country," Pancholy told Deadline.

On Friday Pancholy will host a virtual event with Hudson Yang, New York Congresswoman Grace Meng, and Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General under President Barack Obama, to shed light on the incidents and what we can do. to help.

Pancholy also encourages Asians and non-Asians who want to support participating in online campaigns like #WashTheHate and #HateIsAVirus. Thirsty Tiger TV's Chow launched the # becool2asians non-profit campaign, a grassroots media campaign with the mission of creating positive and objective counter-messages against disinformation and hatred against Asia during the pandemic.

"Our goal is twofold," Chow told Deadline. "First, we will regularly post videos that convey the message to the United States that we have an epidemic of racism against their Asian-American fellow citizens and # becool2asians."

She continued, "Our second goal is to mobilize people of Asian descent to be on duty during this time of crisis," and she is working hard to obtain personal protective equipment to donate to hospitals, contacting doctors who are willing to donate. free telemedicine consultation and launch of masks or donating meals to those affected.

Everything that has been discussed here is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to unpacking the treatment of the Asian community during this crisis. It doesn't even include the deafness of the media that uses images of Asians in masks for their coronavirus-related articles, or the ridiculous assumption that eating Chinese food can cause the coronavirus. In hindsight, the people attacked are tied to countries that have learned to flatten the curve and acted quickly when it comes to COVID-19. South Korea, Japan and China have adhered to the regulations when it comes to the virus, while the United States is still trying to convince its population not to attend a busy St. Patrick's Day celebration or attend a holiday party. coronavirus (yes, this was a real thing).

Trump's misrepresentation of the Asian community by using the "Chinese virus" gives Hollywood even more reason to defend authentic narratives about Asians and other underserved communities. "Representation integrates people from diverse backgrounds into the everyday fabric of our lives," says Pancholy. “Make our stories known. When we meet someone from another culture by seeing them in the books we read, the television programs we watch or the movies we watch, we begin to relate to them as human beings. "

He continued: “That builds empathy. For me, empathy is the antidote to hate. We definitely need more of that right now. "