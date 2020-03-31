As the coronavirus threatens jobs, ask yourself these questions if you plan to start a side hustle – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTMLd8b181a0663fc134fa79ed06eb95599711% %MINIFYHTMLd8b181a0663fc134fa79ed06eb95599712%

– With COVID-19 fears shaking markets and shaking the economy, it could be a good time to find a new or additional source of income.

An estimated 3.28 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week by far the highest number ever recorded in a single week. Analysts are predicting more surprising numbers in the coming weeks as layoffs and bankruptcies continue.

The dire economic situation could lead some of us to consider starting a small business or finding a hustle.

There are things you can do to protect and grow your money in these uncertain times, says hustle specialist Nicole Sauce, who works to help families build personal wealth by taking advantage of the skills they already have and taking advantage of the "concert economy." .

Willow, host of the Living Free podcast in Tennessee, spoke to Up News Info Local on Monday:

Up News Info Local: There are many multilevel marketing schemes that can be really attractive to people right now. How should people deal with these situations?

Nicole sauce: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Any opportunity that requires an early investment and promises an easy and exponential recovery should lead you to deeper research on how, how much, and how much time for the project. While it is possible to make money from MLM schemes, keep in mind that you will have to sell this as hard as anything you start in order to have a chance of a potential recovery. If you've never sold anything before, thriving on any MLM scheme will be more difficult. And if you examine the people who do their best in these types of shows, you will find that they are generally natural storytellers and marketers.

Up News Info: What is the most important thing to focus financially?

NS: The most important thing to focus financially is to develop continuous financial stability in your life.

Up News Info: We all have "Shark Tank,quot; ideas: What is your best advice for distinguishing between an idea that is really possible and an impossible dream that is more likely to generate wasted effort?

NS: If you are new to entrepreneurship, the biggest obstacle most people face is paralysis from analysis. The best way to get past this is to describe the life you want to live, from the personal to the commercial, and set a vision for your life. From there, choose three focus areas that will move you toward your vision.

When you have this in place and a new idea emerges, it is much easier to assess whether it fits and is worth developing. You can measure if it's something you will like and how you can start developing a proof-of-concept that takes little risk to give you the information to know when or when not to "go big,quot;.

Up News Info: People who lost their jobs are looking for ways to earn money. What are some things to consider before jumping into a new opportunity?

NS: Ask yourself: What is your motivation?

Earning money takes work, but it is also simple. First, identify a need or desire, then fill it out. Do your best to jump from a place of opportunity and let go of fear.

If your motivation is quick money to cover bills, take a look at concert economy opportunities like Shipt, Uber Eats, or even home-based customer service over the phone.

If it's a long-term change in your life and you can afford the time, consider building your own income stream from the creative opportunities that are currently available, such as creating and installing lettuce growing systems in the home, or helping teach or entertain children who are out of school

If you already have a hustle and bustle, see if you can quickly expand it to meet your financial needs.

While some sectors are being hit hard right now, others are expanding as quickly as possible to adapt to the change in the way people meet their basic needs and get entertainment.