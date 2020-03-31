As Spain records deadliest day, coronavirus blockade sparks riots | News

%MINIFYHTMLb6828f0d5a73ac263993b3322969b44011% %MINIFYHTMLb6828f0d5a73ac263993b3322969b44012%

Madrid Spain – As the coronavirus killed a record 849 people in Spain in one day, there were signs of unrest, as the week-long crackdown was aimed at reducing deaths and limiting the spread of infection, leading to tensions. in the country.

On Tuesday, health authorities announced the deadliest day in Spain since the epidemic began, bringing the grim death toll to 8,189.

Another 9,222 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the number of cases confined to 94,417, more than the 82,240 in China but less than the more than 100,000 in Italy.

Amidst the pain, when Spain entered its third week of confinement, the police were accused of using violence to impose strict restrictions on movements, and hundreds were arrested or fined for ignoring the measures.

In one video clip which has been widely shared on social media, officers in the Basque Country are seen arresting a 22-year-old man and asking him three times why he was on the street with his mother.

Under Spain's state of emergency regulations, citizens can only go out alone to buy food, seek medical care, for emergencies, or to work in essential industries.

When the man, identified by local media as of Moroccan origin, refuses to explain, officials ask to see his documents.

The movie then shows that when the man approaches an officer, they push him toward the wall and hit him twice with a cane.

Witnesses watching from the upper floors yell, "Abuse! Abuse!"

Her mother, who tries to intervene, is also shot down by officers.

The Ertzaintza detains a young man, his mother accepts one of the agents and is also arrested.

While, from the balconies, the objects throw, the insults and those affected to wish their death.

Both were arrested for attacking police officers and will appear in court on a date to be agreed.

Ertzaintza, the regional police force in the Basque Country in north-western Spain, has launched an internal investigation.

Protesters in the city beat pots and pans in Bilbao to protest after the incident on Sunday.

SOS Racismo, an anti-racist organization, said in a statement: "The police are subjecting people to police abuse, intensified by the confinement we are currently experiencing as a society."

An Ertzaintza spokesperson told Al Jazeera that the man claimed he was infected with the coronavirus and spat on an officer.

This man repeatedly refused to explain why he was violating the regulations governing the confinement. He and his mother were arrested for attacking officers, "he said.

Meanwhile, as police carry out checks throughout Spain, officers arrested 926 people and fined 102,000 for circumventing the blockade restrictions.

Most of the detainees and fines were trying to go to their second homes, which is prohibited by regulations. Fines range from 100 euros ($ 110) to 600,000 euros ($ 658,000) for serious abuse of emergency restrictions, such as protesting near infrastructure, including power plants or transit centers.

However, critics fear that the rules are not applied consistently, while experts are concerned about the long-term effects of isolation.

Before the state of emergency came into action, the Spanish police arrested a French man who was participating in the religious pilgrimage on the Camino de Santiago.

A Catalan police officer stands guard on an empty promenade in Barcelona, ​​Spain, Saturday, March 28, 2020 (Emilio Morenatti / The Associated Press)

Civil Guard officials arrested three men near Barcelona on Tuesday who were carrying a large ax in their car.

"We suspect that they were going to rob a company because now there is no security to protect these places," a police source told Al Jazeera.

Diego Redolar, a neuroscientist at the Open University of Catalonia, said that continuous confinement can harm sleep patterns.

"The change of time in an isolated situation can alter the adaptation of biological rhythms, especially in the elderly and children.

"It leads to less exposure to sunlight and more exposure to mobile phones. This can affect sleep quality."

But José Ramón Alonso, professor of neuroscience at the University of Salamanca, praised "a spirit of solidarity,quot; among the Spanish.

"Most people stay inside and obey the rules. Of course, there are always some idiots who break the law," he told Al Jazeera.