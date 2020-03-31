As MLB reflects on the post-virus season, players worry about their own health

As the Major League Baseball and players' union contemplate various ways to create a timeline for when the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart expressed concern that is surely shared by others in the sport: He might try to Getting into the games, and maybe extending the season until the end of November or December, causing injury?

"The player's security piece is a great thing," Barnhart, a union representative, said Monday in a conference call with journalists.

That implies how many days off are redeemed in 2020, how many times teams are told to play in a given week, and how 2021 could be affected if there is a shorter offseason than usual.

"In the future, I don't think they can do things that compromise the integrity of next season as well. What I mean by that is forcing the problem of having so many games that you risk injury and serious injury. for the players, because you're trying to get into as many games as you can, "Barnhart said.

"These are all assumptions and thoughts specific to me, not the union, but they will have to protect us as players," he continued. "And if you can't do that, I think that's where I would personally draw the line."

That's also the most important thing for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon, who was already ruled out by 2020 while recovering from a second reconstructive surgery on his right elbow. He came up with the idea of ​​trying to come back if the season starts in November, but said it has "closed pretty quickly."

Speaking more generally about the effect that an altered season could have on the majors, Taillon said: “This is a unique situation. We will have to be careful with our health. "

No one knows when baseball and other suspended sports will resume, because no one knows when life could return to normal after the COVID-19 outbreak. Three-quarters of a million people worldwide have been infected and more than 35,000 have died, according to a continuing count maintained by Johns Hopkins University, counts including more than 140,000 infections and more than 2,500 deaths in the United States. USA

Spring training stopped on March 12; Opening day was supposed to be last week and won't happen before mid-May.

"At this point, it's hard to say what can or should be done. MLB is exhausting all of its brainpower and manpower, along with the 30 clubs, to come up with some ideas and what is the best way to play a regular season. in as many games as possible and reach a playoff scene, "said Washington National General Manager Mike Rizzo, whose team has turned the grounds of its spring facility over to public testing for the coronavirus.

"As the commissioner said, we are going to need to be creative," added Rizzo. "But beyond that, we are just speculating about all of these things."

MLB and its players hope to complete initial discussions on the schedule for April 10, and among the proposals under consideration: delay the end of the season, even if it involves the use of neutral sites and domes to avoid colder weather in many cities; increase doubleheads to get more games per week than usual; play games without spectators; changing the postseason format.

"We have been told," said Taillon, a union representative, "there is no bad idea at the moment."

Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, also a union representative, described a recent call about scheduling options with other players this way: "Basically we were talking about potential scenarios and how crazy this season will be, how challenging it will be."

Barnhart, for example, is realistic about what will lead to final decisions on what a season could be like.

“It goes without saying that as players we want to play as many games (as possible), not only because we love to play, but also because we want to win as much money as possible. That's the honest truth of God about it, "he said." And the same goes for property and all that. So everyone wants to make money. "

AP sports writers Will Graves, Stephen Hawkins and Joe Kay contributed to this report.