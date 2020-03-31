As domestic abuse increases in shutdown, France will finance hotel rooms | Coronavirus pandemic news

France has said it would pay for hotel rooms for victims of domestic violence and open emerging counseling centers after figures showed that the number of abuse cases had soared in the first week of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Gender Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa said about 20 store centers would be opened across the country so that women could come for help while shopping for food.

The government also announced an additional one million euros ($ 1.1 million) in funds for anti-domestic abuse organizations on Monday to help them respond to the increased demand for services.

The initiatives were launched after the government said late last week that reports of domestic abuse to the police had risen 36 percent in Paris and 32 percent in other parts of France after the restrictions came into effect. vigor. The cases included two murders.

France began a national blockade on March 17, which will remain until at least April 15. No one can leave their home except to buy food or medicine, visit a doctor, exercise, or walk a pet.

Activists have said quarantine measures will lead to an increase in domestic violence and make it harder for victims to seek help.

Schiappa, who previously warned that the shutdown would create a "breeding ground for violence," said France would pay up to 20,000 hotel nights for victims to escape their abusive partners.

The emerging centers will initially open in Paris and Lille in northern France.

"My biggest concern is multiplying contact points with women. Since it is difficult for women to get out, we want to make sure that support systems can go to women," Schiappa told the French newspaper Le Parisien.

The first emerging centers will open in shopping malls owned by the commercial real estate company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW).

"Hypermarkets are among the few stores that are still open today. We thought it would be nice if victims of domestic violence, or people who know a victim, could meet with associations near these places," said the URW spokesman. Pierre Hausswalt to the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

France launched a separate initiative last week to encourage women to report domestic abuse in pharmacies.

The measure follows a similar one in Spain, where women can go to their pharmacy and request a "Mask 19,quot;, a keyword that will alert the pharmacist to contact the authorities.