As airlines accept federal aid, the Treasury Department asks how they expect to pay for it – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – While airlines across the country, including Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest, hope to dispense their billions share in federal aid, the Treasury Department wants airlines to be specific about how they plan pay off the loans they received.

As it stands, grants of about $ 25 billion are offered to keep airline employees on the payroll during the coronavirus outbreak.

The economic relief bill passed last week gives the Secretary of the Treasury the power to take a stake in airlines that receive taxpayer assistance.

The law provides grant money and another $ 25 billion in loans or loan guarantees for passenger airlines affected by the sharp drop in travel since the outbreak. The number of people passing through security checkpoints at US airports. USA It has dropped more than 90% from a year ago, and airlines have suspended almost all of its international flights. ￼￼

The Treasury Department warned airlines in a document released Monday night to ask for help before Friday night or face delays in processing their requests. If they don't apply before April 27, they could be excluded.

American Airlines said it will seek $ 12 billion. Other operators said Tuesday that they were still reviewing the terms. CEOs and airline unions lobbied Congress and the White House for the grant money, which should be spent on payroll expenses to avoid the need for layoffs.

It was not immediately clear if the Treasury will continue to take partial ownership of the airlines or how big those bets could be. The Treasury ordered the airlines to "identify the financial instruments to be issued to the Secretary that, in the Secretary's sole determination, provide adequate compensation to the Federal Government for the provision of payroll support."

That could include warrants, preferred stock, debt, or other options. A key and unresolved issue is the price at which warrants could be converted into shares, according to industry officials.

J.P. Morgan analyst Jamie Baker said the Treasury appeared to be allowing airlines to set the cost of obtaining subsidies, at least initially. Negotiations on terms such as equity stakes are likely to continue, but the cost is unclear, he said.

The money would come with other conditions, notably a requirement to avoid laying off or cutting workers' wages until September and a ban on airlines buying their own shares.

To obtain government loans, airlines will have to demonstrate that no other credit is available, which can be a serious obstacle, because companies have accumulated billions in private credit in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, the Department of Transportation made it easier for airlines to meet another condition for federal aid: to continue flying to all US airports. USA To those who provided services before March 1. They will be allowed to consolidate flights between nearby cities and, in some cases, to fly less often.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)