Ariana Grande is asked to abandon the signature ponytail in favor of her natural curls

The singer of & # 39; No Tears Left to Cry & # 39; She gets a lot of praise after revealing her natural hair in a new selfie, which also shows that she wears cool, minimalist makeup.

The fans are loving Ariana GrandeNatural curls. In fact, devotees of the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer love it so much that they asked her to ditch her ponytail after showing off her real hair in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, March 30, the 26-year-old singer caught attention when she uploaded a photo of her natural dark locks. "get a load to dis" simply captioned his post. In addition to offering a rare look at her curls, she also let her beauty shine through in minimalist makeup. In addition, the lips were colored with a faint pink color.

Many flooded the singer's publication of "7 Rings" with praise. Singing partner Katy Perry commented: "here for this covid curl". Singer songwriter Shannon K He said, "Look at those curls! Ahhhh! I'm in love." Personal trainer Harley Pasterak jokingly replied, "If I had hair, I'd like it to look like this." Others asked her to "keep her hair this way" and expressed how "they missed her natural hair."

Grande's post came after she remembered the days when she portrayed Cat Valentine in "VictoriousWhile quarantining in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, hitmaker "One Less Problem" celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Nickelodeon show by posting a series of old photos from the set.

"ten years victorious," he began. "… I just want to say how grateful I will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. I couldn't have spent my teenage years with a better, more fun and talented group of human beings. I really loved playing the cat Valentine (although sometimes people think that I still speak and act like that and his essence will lovingly haunt me until I die) ".

The "Thank you, Next" singer went on to express how she missed "getting into trouble with my friends in the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren't supposed to be on set. I even miss waking up with smeared red hair. " pillows. "Thanking his co-star Dan Schneider and others "castmates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing us into each other's lives," he exclaimed, "happy anniversary!"