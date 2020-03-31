Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planning a joint interview where they will tell about their relationship?

%MINIFYHTML19b635828a0dc65f3b44848ef7199dc311% %MINIFYHTML19b635828a0dc65f3b44848ef7199dc312%

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planning a joint interview where they finally report that they are together? That's the subject of an article in the next April 6, 2020 issue of OK! magazine. It is rumored that Brad and Jen have not only rekindled their romance, but are planning to get married as soon as things are over with the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the publication, Brad and Jennifer are planning a meeting with an unnamed network where they will make their marital status public. There is no doubt that fans want to see a meeting of Bennifer and cross their fingers hoping that the reports of their reconciliation are true.

Jennifer and Brad did not help calm the rumors with their affectionate display at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, where they both won awards. When fans of the couple who had split in 2005 saw their body language, they were convinced that something else was happening between them.

%MINIFYHTML19b635828a0dc65f3b44848ef7199dc313% %MINIFYHTML19b635828a0dc65f3b44848ef7199dc314%

The source stated the following to the publication.

%MINIFYHTML19b635828a0dc65f3b44848ef7199dc315% %MINIFYHTML19b635828a0dc65f3b44848ef7199dc316% "They are older and more relaxed talking about their personal lives. Jen and Brad have been communicating in a friendly and supportive way since they became single. She has let go of the past, and Brad's appearance brought them closer together. things are definitely flirtatious and trust each other so why not do a tv interview together they think it would be fun!

Neither Brad Pitt nor Jennifer Aniston have confirmed that they are more than just friends, let alone prepare for a sit-down interview to discuss the status of their relationship.

They also have not confirmed that they plan to get married soon.

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston planning a beach wedding? https://t.co/EazoK47Rux – Charisse Van Horn✍️ (@CharisseVanHorn) March 27, 2020

The source continued to talk about the Brad and Jen meeting, even though it has never been confirmed.

"What they want to convey is that you can handle anything as long as you have your friends, and they know they have each other. This time, the chain won't break, and who knows what the future holds?"

What do you think of the comments from the publication source?

Ad %MINIFYHTML19b635828a0dc65f3b44848ef7199dc332% %MINIFYHTML19b635828a0dc65f3b44848ef7199dc332%

Do you think Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are back together? Do you think they are going to do a televised interview?



Post views:

0 0