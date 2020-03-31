Apple just released iOS 13.4.5 developer beta – BGR

Apple recently released iOS 13.4 for the general public as well as iPadOS 13.4, which means it's time for a new beta developer.

iOS 13.4.5 beta for iPhone and iPadOS 13.4.5 beta for iPad are available for download right now.

Updates aren't important, but they do fix some annoying bugs and introduce a couple of nifty new features as well.

iOS 13.4 was just released for iPhone earlier this week alongside iPadOS 13.4 for iPad. So why would Apple jump directly to iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 for developers on Tuesday? That's an excellent question, and we have no idea what the answer is. All we know is that the first beta developer of iOS 13.4.5 beta has been released for iPhone, and iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 1 has been released for compatible iPad models. As for the news, don't get too excited. In addition to bug fixes, the biggest news seems to be iCloud folder sharing and trackpad support for iPad. However, you can expect many other little updates, as well as a lot of bug fixes, so you should definitely download and install it now if you're a developer … or if you have an Apple developer account.

Apple's new iOS 13.4.5 beta was released alongside the corresponding Apple iPad developer software update, iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 1. We can also expect new releases of Apple's public iOS beta to follow shortly. . Wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.4 or iPadOS 13.4? We have prepared a complete list below containing all compatible devices. If your device is there, it supports the latest Apple beta software:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you already know, installing a new beta version of iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn't be easier. Just navigate to Settings,gt; General,gt; Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Regardless of which method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR