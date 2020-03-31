Apple buys Dark Sky, the incredibly popular hyperlocal weather app – BGR

The Dark Sky hyperlocal weather app has been purchased by Apple. Although the terms of the agreement are not yet clear, it will take effect immediately.

Dark Sky will remain available as an iOS app, but will likely be included in iOS by default sometime in the not-too-distant future.

Android users of the application will see it disappear as of July 1, 2020. Those who are still subscribed at that time will receive a refund, according to the company.

Dark Sky, the beloved hyperlocal weather app that is a hit on both iOS and Android, is now under new management. Dark Sky announced today that it has "teamed up with Apple," signaling a new future in which the key features of the app are likely to be integrated into Apple's default weather experience. Unfortunately for Android users, this means the end of an app that may be one of their favorites.

If you've dabbled in weather apps for your smartphone in the past few years, you've certainly come across Dark Sky. Its simple design and last minute forecasts for the next hour have made it a great success both on the App Store and on Google Play. As is often the case with innovative apps, sooner or later it would be caught by a bigger fish, and now it appears that the fish is Apple.

Today we have some important and exciting news to share: Dark Sky has joined Apple. Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best possible weather information, to help as many people as we can to stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects their privacy. There is no better place to achieve these goals than at Apple. We are delighted to have the opportunity to reach many more people, with much more impact, than we could alone.

As for what this means for the iOS app, nothing will change at the moment. Eventually we expect the app to be directly incorporated into the iOS weather experience, but it may take a while before we see what happens. Meanwhile, the app will continue to work as it always has for Apple users. Android users, on the other hand, are not so lucky.

Android app and Wear OS The application will no longer be available for download. The service to existing users and subscribers will continue until July 1, 2020, at which time the application will be closed. Subscribers who are still active at that time will receive a refund.

It's nice that rebates are offered for existing subscribers the moment the app closes, but it will still slightly affect Dark Sky fans on Android who have been using the app for years.

Image Source: Dark Sky