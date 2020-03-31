Anne Hathaway will direct the cast in & # 39; French children don't throw food & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLeeb2e3f0e1d1b41cc333c10e3d41415911% %MINIFYHTMLeeb2e3f0e1d1b41cc333c10e3d41415912%

Anne Hathaway is slated to star in a film adaptation of journalist Pamela Druckerman's parenting memory, "French children don't throw food"

The 2012 book followed the journalist's experience as an American woman who moves to Paris, France for her husband's job, and ends up raising a family there, learning all about cultural differences in parenting methods along the way.

Hathaway, who recently became a mother of two, will lead the cast in the new project, which features a revised script by St. Trinian writers Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern, according to The Hollywood Reporter.