Andy Cohen says he feels better and reveals what it's like to have COVID-19

Watch what happens live Announcer Andy Cohen revealed that he feels "better,quot; and went back to work on his SiriusXM radio show and Bravo nightly show just ten days after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen posted on Instagram early Monday morning that he was happy to report that he felt better and was returning to his radio show. He also wrote that he would finally release a special series of Watch what happens live: @ Home.

Cohen's first guests were Atlanta Real Housewives star Nene Leakes, Beverly Hills Royal Housewives star Lisa Rinna and her good friend Jerry O & # 39; Connell. Cohen is filming episodes remotely from his apartment, and is interviewing his guests via video chat.

The 51-year-old man thanked all medical professionals on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked fans for their "incredible messages." He said he is getting better every day, and that he couldn't wait to see everyone again.

"I would say that it took me about 10 or 11 days to work through my system," he said in his SiriusXM program. Andy Cohen live. "It takes a little bit to get your energy back."

Cohen explained that his symptoms included fever, cough, chills, chest tightness, and loss of taste and appetite. Benjamin's one-year-old father said he experienced "a lot of body aches and pains."

Bravo's boss monitored his lung activity with a pulse oximeter, a medical device sold over the counter at pharmacies, that measures the amount of oxygen he was receiving in his lungs.

"My doctor told me what the reading would be if it was cause for alarm," Cohen explained. "You might be scared and think, 'Oh my God, my lungs don't feel right,' but you could use this pulse oximeter and see," Okay, you're actually okay. You're in range. "

Part of his treatment included Tylenol, vitamin C, and fluids, and Cohen says he spent his time alone at home looking Game of Thrones, King Tigerand season 3 of The Maid's Tale. Cohen also kept in touch with his family with FaceTime, and spoke to them every night at 6 o'clock sharp for about 40 minutes.

Andy Cohen says he is "very happy,quot; to feel good, and finally has a bit of a normality. He is also delighted to be able to see his son again.

"I've been quarantined since Ben for the last 12 days or so and I can see him right after the show," he said. "Two doctors said it would be safe to see him yesterday, and I freaked out on Saturday night, worried, so I added in one day.

Watch what happens live: @ Home airs Sunday through Thursday night in Bravo.



