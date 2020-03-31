Andy Cohen reunites sweetly with his son after recovering from coronavirus

This could be Andy CohenThe most memorable meeting in history.
The Bravo star, 51, visited Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself reuniting with his baby. Benjamin.
"I have organized meetings for years, but yesterday was the best," the video captioned.
Cohen also spoke about the special moment in the Tuesday episode of Today.
"I've been sitting in my room thinking about nothing but seeing him again, looking at him in the nanny's camera," said Bravolebrity. "It was a lovely meeting. I can't say it was one for a movie. I joined him playing blocks. He immediately started tearing down what he was doing. But he was delighted. His face lit up and, you know, (him) He touched me a lot. He was very sweet. I'm still trying to distance myself from him as much as I can even though the doctors say he's fine. "
The meeting came about 10 days after Cohen announced that he tested positive for coronavirus. After receiving the diagnosis, she proceeded to isolate herself and separate from her son, which she described as the "worst part,quot; of her entire experience. But on Monday, Cohen revealed that he "feels better."
"I've been quarantining Ben for the past 12 days or so, and I'm going to see him right after the show," Cohen said in yesterday's episode of Radio andy, and then added: "Two doctors said it would be safe to see him yesterday, and I freaked out on Saturday night, worried … So I thought, 'You know what? Let me add one day to that.' .
Cohen said it "took about 10 or 11 days,quot; for the coronavirus to "work,quot; in his system.
"My symptoms were fever, chest tightness, cough, a lot of pain, a lot of body aches, and a lot of tiredness, some chills, loss of smell and appetite," he recalled on his radio program.
Now that he feels better, Cohen returns to the host See what happens live with Andy Cohen. He hosted his first episode at home on Monday and did video chats with Lisa Rinna, NeNe leaks Y Jerry O & # 39; Connell. According to Bravo, Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, John Mayer, Kyle richards, Singer Ramona, Melissa Gorga Y Joe Gorga They are also set to virtually appear on the evening show this week.
