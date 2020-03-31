Andy Cohen reunites sweetly with his son after recovering from coronavirus

This could be Andy CohenThe most memorable meeting in history.

The Bravo star, 51, visited Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of himself reuniting with his baby. Benjamin.

"I have organized meetings for years, but yesterday was the best," the video captioned.

Cohen also spoke about the special moment in the Tuesday episode of Today.

"I've been sitting in my room thinking about nothing but seeing him again, looking at him in the nanny's camera," said Bravolebrity. "It was a lovely meeting. I can't say it was one for a movie. I joined him playing blocks. He immediately started tearing down what he was doing. But he was delighted. His face lit up and, you know, (him) He touched me a lot. He was very sweet. I'm still trying to distance myself from him as much as I can even though the doctors say he's fine. "