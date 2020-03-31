Andy Cohen has a surprise for fans and NeNe Leakes is involved

Andy Cohen just updated his fans about his health and made many people happy when he said he felt better. As you know, Andy has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus atom not too long, and it is great to know that he is recovering quickly and without complications.

Now, in addition to updating his followers about his health, Andy also made sure to make an announcement on social media.

He surprised the fans, and NeNe Leakes was also part of this surprise.

‘I am happy to report that I feel better and will be back to @radioandysxm this morning, and I will try to end your day with a smile when we start (email protected) tonight with @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo! THANKS TO ALL ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19! Andy captioned his post.

Somoene exclaimed, "I'm glad you feel better, stay strong friend!" And another follower said, "@bravoandy this brings me, so I'm glad to know you're okay!" ♥ ️🙌🏼 ’

A follower said, "I am so happy to see that smile again I missed seeing you so happy that you feel great again."

Somoene more published this: ‘Great news❤️ And thanks for recognizing us! I'm an emergency room RN in Ohio! "

One commenter posted: "The media should definitely continue to report recoveries as much as they report deaths."

A skeptical person said: ‘No. This is not. You're telling me that he just healed. Something is not right!

Another follower wrote: ‘So all the common people who die from the coronavirus and wealthy people get better in a week? #Ah ok. & # 39;

Many people still claim that this is somehow a hoax, and the government is also involved.

Some people even said that celebrities are paid for lying that they are infected.

Ad

On the other hand, experts continue to warn people about the severity of this problem, desperately asking them to stay home so that the number of infections can be kept as low as possible.



Post views:

0 0