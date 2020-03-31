Andrew Cuomo's brother Chris quarantined in the basement after testing positive for COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML64bb472ce0358915740c4e6d14a41a0b11% %MINIFYHTML64bb472ce0358915740c4e6d14a41a0b12%

Donna Air and BBC news reader George Alagiah join CNN host on the growing list of television personalities who have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic spread worldwide.

CNN host Chris Cuomo and British television personality Donna Air They have joined the growing list of celebrities who test positive for the coronavirus.

Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, revealed that he has been quarantined with COVID-19 in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, March 31.

"In these difficult times that seem to be getting more and more difficult and complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus," wrote the 49-year-old man. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who subsequently tested positive and had a fever, chills and shortness of breath."

"I just hope I don't give it to the kids and (to his wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than the disease! I'm quarantined in my basement."

Cuomo plans to organize his CNN shows from his basement for the foreseeable future while battling the virus.

Meanwhile, Air revealed it tested positive for COVID-19 after developing "mild flu-like symptoms" earlier this month. The 40-year-old woman announced her diagnosis on her Instagram page Tuesday afternoon and explained that she is donating to the National Health Service because she is "aware of how privileged it is to be able to access the tests privately."

Air told her followers that she is locked up with her teenage daughter, Freya, and revealed that none of her loved ones shows symptoms.

Meanwhile, BBC news reader George Alagiah It has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Alagiah, who is battling bowel cancer, has revealed that she is recovering after being diagnosed with a mild form of the virus.

"If I can live with cancer, I can certainly live with COVID-19," he told the BBC. "I don't want to trivialize, because it seems like I had a light dose, but actually, the fact that we're living with cancer I think gives us an advantage."

"We have faced those difficult and dark moments in our lives. And somehow, I think that we who live with cancer are stronger because we know what it is like to enter something where the results are uncertain. And I certainly feel that afterwards having had that experience, in my case six years as a cancer patient, I got into this feeling really pretty strong. "