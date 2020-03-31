Andrew Cuomo reacts to Chris Cuomo testing positive for coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The CNN presenter announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML11fd636385b6bb8a8f497f87158a375613% %MINIFYHTML11fd636385b6bb8a8f497f87158a375614%

"Soooo in these difficult times that seem to be getting more and more difficult and complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus," he wrote in a note shared on the social network. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who subsequently tested positive and had a fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I don't give it to the children and (my wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this disease! I'm quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem happy!) I'll be doing my shows from here. We will all get through this by being smart, tough and united! "

%MINIFYHTML11fd636385b6bb8a8f497f87158a375615% %MINIFYHTML11fd636385b6bb8a8f497f87158a375616%

Andrew Cuomo He then spoke about Chris's diagnosis at a press conference in New York and assured the public that his brother "is going to be fine."

"He is young, he is in good shape, he is strong, not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine," said the New York governor. "But there is a lesson in this: He is an essential worker, a member of the press. So he has been there. If you go out, the probability that you will become infected is very high."