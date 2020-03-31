Andrew Cuomo reacts to Chris Cuomo testing positive for coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus.
The CNN presenter announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday.
"Soooo in these difficult times that seem to be getting more and more difficult and complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus," he wrote in a note shared on the social network. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who subsequently tested positive and had a fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I don't give it to the children and (my wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this disease! I'm quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem happy!) I'll be doing my shows from here. We will all get through this by being smart, tough and united! "
Andrew Cuomo He then spoke about Chris's diagnosis at a press conference in New York and assured the public that his brother "is going to be fine."
"He is young, he is in good shape, he is strong, not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine," said the New York governor. "But there is a lesson in this: He is an essential worker, a member of the press. So he has been there. If you go out, the probability that you will become infected is very high."
While Andrew recognized that many people recognize his brother as the host of Cuomo Prime TimeHe also said that they only see "one dimension,quot; of him.
"In his work, he is combative, he is argumentative and he pushes people," he continued. "But that's his job. He's not really who he is. He's really a sweet and beautiful boy, and he's my best friend."
Andrew looked back at Chris's career and told the story of how he became a lawyer after his father suggested it "strongly." He said Chris went to law school but "never had a desire to practice law." At 26, Chris called his brother and said that he no longer wanted to be a lawyer and that he wanted to be a journalist. However, Andrew said it was "too late,quot;. Still, Chris remained determined. He quit his job at a law firm and took a job at Fox. He then continued his career advancement and eventually landed his job on CNN, where Andrew said "he does a beautiful job."
Andrew also told viewers that his brother is "fun,quot;.
"It tells me that even dogs won't go down," he added.
Jokes aside, he reiterated that Chris is concerned about his wife and children and applauded him for being smart in practicing social distancing.
To see his speech, watch the video.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
