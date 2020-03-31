Amy Schumer and Son Gene send love to their father while distancing themselves socially

Amy Schumer He knows how to put a smile on people's faces.

While the 38-year-old comedian constantly makes her 9.8 million Instagram followers laugh at her pranks or laugh at her cheeky comments, her latest post was different.

%MINIFYHTML7e9526319a2c59d3e2d25e2e228f9b8b13% %MINIFYHTML7e9526319a2c59d3e2d25e2e228f9b8b14%

With everything that happens in the world in the midst of continuous Coronavirus In a pandemic, many continue to practice social distancing to flatten the curve. Because of that, people have gotten extremely creative when it comes to visiting loved ones without being in the same room with them.

%MINIFYHTML7e9526319a2c59d3e2d25e2e228f9b8b15% %MINIFYHTML7e9526319a2c59d3e2d25e2e228f9b8b16%

Among those who do just that: Amy and her 10-month-old son, Gene Attell Fischer.

"Visiting Dad,quot;, the I feel pretty The actress captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, along with a short video of her and her baby.

In the mini clip, the mother-son duo could be seen standing outside on a sidewalk and looking toward a building to greet their father: Gordon.