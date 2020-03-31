Amy Schumer and Son Gene send love to their father while distancing themselves socially

Amy Schumer He knows how to put a smile on people's faces.
While the 38-year-old comedian constantly makes her 9.8 million Instagram followers laugh at her pranks or laugh at her cheeky comments, her latest post was different.
With everything that happens in the world in the midst of continuous Coronavirus In a pandemic, many continue to practice social distancing to flatten the curve. Because of that, people have gotten extremely creative when it comes to visiting loved ones without being in the same room with them.
Among those who do just that: Amy and her 10-month-old son, Gene Attell Fischer.
"Visiting Dad,quot;, the I feel pretty The actress captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, along with a short video of her and her baby.
In the mini clip, the mother-son duo could be seen standing outside on a sidewalk and looking toward a building to greet their father: Gordon.
Make the moment even more beautiful? He held up a handwritten sign that said, "Hello, Grandpa! We love you!"
For their special outing, the mother-son duo made sure to stay warm and welcoming.
Amy changed into bright blue sweatshirts, matching sneakers, and a long black coat. Her little nugget also looked adorable as she was wearing a black quilted jacket, gray pants, and a white baseball cap.
It is unclear if Amy plans to make this a regular part of her routine in the midst of COVID-19.
However, her son Gene will be 11 months old on Sunday, so it is possible that both of them will be able to visit Grandpa again.
Since her pregnancy, the comedian gave her fans an idea of motherhood and recently spoke about her best parenting tricks.
She and her husband Chris Fischer, shared their advice in a YouTube video, and it's safe to say that it's the kind of information new moms and dads need while practicing social distancing with their little ones.
"This is our first YouTube video … we want to give our advice on parenting because we have learned a lot," said Amy in late February. "Our first tip is a good toy for a baby between the ages of 7, 8 and 9 months and it's exactly free and what a box is."
There you go! The boxes will be all the entertainment your babies need during these times.
As for the adults? Amy, keep sending these moving videos.
