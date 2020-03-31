Amid shelter requests in place, more shelter pets find forever homes – Up News Info

Dana Jacobson, reporter

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As tens of millions of Americans are forced to stay home, an increasing number choose to adopt or adopt a pet. Now Minnesotans and people across the country are stepping forward to help shelters.

%MINIFYHTML97d4eb3354cd35868fd5f991530a69a811% %MINIFYHTML97d4eb3354cd35868fd5f991530a69a812%

When Minnesota schools closed, Ridley Smuda, 8, and her sisters, Milla, 10, and Teagan, 12, began asking for a puppy. Lake City's Ridley wrote her mother a letter titled "Why We Need a Puppy."

With her mother also working from home, it was the right time to adopt 4-month-old Gomer.

"I have to say that Gomer has brought so much laughter and joy to our family, and he is really a very positive force and a fundamental force, I think, during this super crazy time, where honestly, so little of what we experience every day is feels normal, ”said Asia Zmuda.

In these uncertain times, shelters have filled up, but it has also sparked an avalanche of people seeking help. A shelter puppy found a forever home when his face was put into a pizza box.

"They can't see their friends as they are used to seeing, so I think having this loving pet in their house, bathing them in love and licking wet kisses, that really helps them to be punished," said Asia Zmuda. .

Meanwhile, with California under lock and key, the seven animal care and control centers in Los Angeles County are by appointment only.

"During this crisis, it may seem like we are closed and adoptions are not happening, but they are happening," Lt. Maria Rosales said. "We have around 300 animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits … we have turtles."

Aleksandra Schiffer's nonprofit I Stand With My Pack works closely with California shelters to find a home for animals. Last week, he placed 58 with adoptive parents.

“Two days ago we rescued puppies that are bottle-fed right now. They were handed over to the shelter without their mother, ”said Schiffer. “We kind of had an hour to figure it all out. … Everybody wants to encourage right now, which is absolutely incredible. "

Schiffer said fostering brings its own challenges. To help, he's offering free online classes with trainers.

"Keep these animals in mind when you take them home, they are not going to be domesticated, there will be many different problems that you will have to deal with. And so be patient and ask for help," Schiffer said. "Having an animal, having that friend, that warm body next to you, makes things feel better. "

Just ask the Zmuda children.

"Sometimes when we are sad, we tend to block everything and just be angry and somewhat tense about everything else," said Milla Zmuda. "He's always fun and he likes to snuggle."

There are many offers to help people adopt, from exempt rates to free food. Busch Beer is even doing its part, offering a three-month supply of beer to up to 500 people who adopt or host from Midwest Animal Rescue in Minnesota.