Amid fears of the coronavirus, couples in Gaza shrink, delay weddings | News

Gaza City, Gaza – When Hamas authorities reported the first two cases of coronavirus in the beleaguered Gaza Strip earlier this month, it was accompanied by an announcement that a large number of businesses would be closed indefinitely, including restaurants, cafes, and wedding venues.

The measures were introduced in an attempt to stem the potential spread of the highly contagious virus, which has overwhelmed health systems around the world. Since then, authorities have reported seven other infections, bringing the total number of cases in Gaza to nine.

Experts say an outbreak could be catastrophic for Gaza, where two million Palestinians live in a densely populated coastal strip, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade for more than 12 years and suffers from a shortage of medical supplies, as well as basic products. and electricity.

But the timing of the announcement posed an immediate dilemma for Nabil al-Hajeen, just two days before he married Fatma.

Reduce or delay?

"It was a shock to me and my girlfriend," Nabil told Al Jazeera. "I had spent five months planning my wedding, and it was difficult to cancel or delay it."

With the wedding rooms closed, the couple considered postponing. However, they finally decided to get married on schedule at Nabil's family home in Gaza City, although that meant dramatically reducing the number of guests to the ceremony from about 400 to about 25 members of the bride and groom's family. .

"We didn't know when this ban would end, so we decided to have the party at home," Fatma said.

In recent years, weddings in Gaza have seen dozens or hundreds of relatives, neighbors, and friends of the bride and groom attend ceremonies in wedding halls, which are decorated with elaborate, colorful decorations and bright lights.

Mohamed Abu Ali decided to continue his wedding at his family's home (Ashraf Amra / Al Jazeera)

But for Nabil and Fatma's wedding at home, Nabil's sisters prepared the traditional Palestinian Somaqia dish for the party and decorated the room with plastic flowers and balloons, while also installing disco lights to recreate the atmosphere of the typical ballroom. of weddings.

The Kosha wedding, in which the bride and groom sit during the ceremony, was in the middle of the room and was also decorated with balloons.

"They look like wedding parties during the Intifada times of the 1980s and 1990s, when the bride and groom were trying to get married at small parties," said Huda, Nabil's sister.

Amid fear of infection or the possible spread of the virus, some family members decided not to attend, while those who did took some precautionary measures.

"Although there were only a small number of guests, we were scared, so there were no kisses and hugs to congratulate us as always," said Huda.

Weddings in Gaza are usually paid for by the groom and the costs can be prohibitive: lunch for the guests, rent for the wedding hall, transportation and a cake must be paid.

In a territory where the unemployment rate reached 47 percent last year, according to the World Bank, although youth unemployment is estimated to be even higher, the price of a typical wedding is not affordable for many young men.

According to the Palestinian Central Statistical Office, 54 percent of Gaza's population lives in poverty, while 36 percent is in extreme poverty, according to a formula based on consumption levels.

Fatma said that while she was upset when she realized she couldn't have a big ceremony in the wedding hall, she said she was also relieved that married life wouldn't start with a mountain of debt.

"I cried a lot because I could not have my party in the wedding hall, but now I am very happy because of the very happy party we had, which has also reduced the cost for my husband, so we will live with less debt."

Sterilization studies.

The closure of wedding halls in Gaza has also not prevented the newlyweds from arriving at Asma Awni Nassar's photo studio in the western city of Gaza, where brides and grooms have attended appointments and are continuing to arrive for them. take your wedding portraits.

"I have hosted more boyfriends and girlfriends for photo shoots in my studio to document their special day. They did not cancel the wedding party and most of them celebrated with family members in their homes," said studio manager Asma Awni Nassar.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, brides and grooms continue to have their wedding portraits in the studios (Ashraf Amra / Al Jazeera)

Even before the first cases in Gaza were reported, some bride and groom had decided to bring their wedding date forward amid fear of a possible outbreak in the territory, but after the wedding halls were closed, several couples decided to celebrate the home ceremony.

Asma has banned her film crew from visiting family homes to record wedding videos, as requested by the bride and groom, limiting work to photo shoots only in the studio, where her team wears masks, gloves, and sterilizes the equipment and Location.

He noted that he had seen a roughly 50 percent increase in the number of couples who came to his studio daily since the wedding rooms closed.

A police spokesperson told Al Jazeera that they had received hundreds of calls from grooms and wedding hall owners to verify under what circumstances a wedding could take place.

"We make periodic visits to hallways and restaurants to ensure implementation of the decision, and we also send patrols to homes to avoid large gatherings and emphasize the need for a small number this holiday season," Colonel Ayman al-Batniji told Al Jazeera. .

Mohamed Abu Ali's friends celebrated with him on the street (Ashraf Amra / Al Jazeera)

Recent limits to the festivities meant that Mohamed Abu Ali decided to hold his wedding ceremony at the family home in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, but the restrictions made him a little nervous.

"The government even banned the men's party, which is supposed to take place the day before the wedding," he told Al Jazeera. "The house was also very small for the wedding party, but there was no other option," he said.

"My friends celebrated with me on the street before going to the bride's house to take her to the party at our house, but the neighbors and family were afraid to join," he added.

"We were afraid that the police would come to our house to ban even the home wedding," he said.

& # 39; Better to postpone & # 39;

While weddings have continued apace in private homes, some families in Gaza have encouraged couples to wait and hold a traditional ceremony when wedding halls reopen.

After a year and a half of preparation, Malak Nasser and her future boyfriend Ismael married on March 27 in one of the most famous wedding halls in Gaza City.

Earlier this month, fearing wedding halls might close in Gaza soon, Malak tried to move the wedding date forward, but the hall and many others were fully booked.

With no options, Malak and Ismael tried to convince their families to hold a small wedding party at home, but their families did not support the idea.

Malak's mother, Sanaa, 55, insisted that the wedding be delayed.

"I accepted a previous ceremony, but there were no rooms available," he told Al Jazeera. "I refused to throw a small party at home because Malak is the first girlfriend and the first joy of my four children, and if we do not share our happiness with family and friends, then this cannot be called a wedding."

"We have been preparing for this special family event for a year. We have designed special dresses and clothing for this celebration and we have spent a lot of money to celebrate, so it is better to delay and celebrate the big day after the end of the coronavirus emergency situation, "he added.