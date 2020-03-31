AMC Chief Adam Aron Hopes Viewers "Will Enjoy Summer Movie Season Again" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9c52e3f6bc5449e3418b985dc112203111% %MINIFYHTML9c52e3f6bc5449e3418b985dc112203112%

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron sat down for an interview on CNBC Squawk Alley Today, telling presenters of the show that the possible reopening of the network between May and mid-June remains "more the time is right, but no one knows."

Aron closed the largest exhibition chain outside the coronavirus security on March 17, and believes that a three-month window will suffice, unlike China, which only closed its cinemas for two months, a period of time that the Exhibition manager says "tight."

"Summer has always been one of the biggest movie seasons of the year, summer and Christmas," he said Tuesday. Squawk Alley "I would love to think that the United States will enjoy the summer movie season again."

While many major studios have rescheduled their great photos from summer events, Sony moved to 2021 yesterday, currently Paramount & # 39; s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run It is slated to open Memorial Day weekend as the season's first big photo.

"I've been reading for years about the perception that there would be a shift toward home entertainment," said Aron. "I think if we learned anything in the last two weeks it is that people want to leave their homes. I think we all feel shut in and we want to get out and that life returns to normal, but that is not going to happen in the next few days, the next few weeks. "

"We need to get on the other side of this virus as a country," said Aron, "the country is going to come back, how quickly, no one knows."

As a former business leader in the travel industry, Aron today projected that entertainment is poised to make a bigger recovery than travel.

"There will be an increase in the sense of community in the United States," said Aron, "in times of crisis, this country has always united itself."

Regarding the security conditions implemented when AMC returns, the exhibition's CEO said that updated cleaning standards will be established, while mentioning that the chain was already applying audience capacity limits. China, in its attempt to reopen its exhibition infrastructure, was already applying a tiered seating policy. It wouldn't be a surprise if American theaters emulate those guidelines initially.

"I am focused on taking AMC to the other side of this crisis," said Aron.

AMC shares at press time were trading at $ 3.11, + 1.8%.