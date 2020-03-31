Alum of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; Brittney Taylor plays a drunken fight on Instagram Live

Instagram

The former star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; Tommie Lee and Bobby Lytes of the Miami spin-off, who were also on Instagram Live, tried to stop the physical altercation between Brittney and her friend.

Brittney Taylor She has spoken after she was caught on camera having a drunken fight with a friend. Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, March 30, the former "Love and Hip Hop: New York"The star blamed alcohol for her violent altercation with her friend during an Instagram Live, which also featured Tommie Lee Y Bobby lytes.

Brittney played down the drunken fight, claiming that she and her friend were playing and having fun when something triggered her friend's anger. "My 'friend' and I were drunk on Henny's shots and playing. We were throwing water at each other and then literally going crazy," she wrote in her post.

"I don't know where all the anger came from. But she completely lost it to me out of nowhere," the 24-year-old rapper continued, adding that she didn't know they were fighting, "I had no idea I was even in a & # 39; real fight that's why I wasn't fighting. "

The former reality star also wrote in the caption that there was no real problem between her and her friend. "I have love for the girl. Def was not trying to fight. I don't fight with my friends," he said, before blaming the Internet for having disproportionate it. "It just sucks on the Internet, it makes everything worse. All Imma says is don't believe the hype and see who you surround yourself with. People are close and secretly hate you."

During the Instagram Live on Sunday night, Tommie hosted a virtual dinner with some friends including Bobby, Brittney and her friend. However, things got out of control after Tommie said he came out of the bathroom to see Brittney and the other friend get into a fight.

The two ladies, who seemed to have had too much to drink, exchanged a few heated words, but Brittney did not appear to be the aggressor. "You tried me when I wasn't in that kind of time! … You tried me, you ugly bitch!" Brittney said to her friend, who replied, "You tried, h **! … You threw water at me and ripped my hair out!"

While the girls were fighting, Tommie and Bobby tried to break it. "What the hell?! Get your company! What's wrong? In my life, I'm out!" Tommie was heard to say. Bobby chimed in, "Stop! They both stop, really! My damn hookah!"

Brittney was later on Instagram Live again with Tommie and Bobby to address the altercation, but she seemed to still be intoxicated.