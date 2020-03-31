Alibaba plans to buy at least 10% stake in Chinese courier service Yunda: sources – Latest news

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to buy at least 10% of Yunda Holding Co Ltd, marking the e-commerce giant's fifth investment in a large courier service, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Alibaba is looking to buy the stake of Yunda's controlling shareholders, the founding couple Nie Tengyun and Chen Liying, who own 52.19% of Yunda through their wholly-owned Shanghai company LuoJieSi Investment Management, one of the people said. At the current market price, the stake would be worth at least $ 790 million.

The other person said that China's dominant e-commerce firm could go beyond 10% and buy up to 15% of Yunda listed on Shenzhen.

The people declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Under Chinese regulations, a stake of more than 5% in a listed company in the country can be sold at a discount of up to 10% of the company's share price on the last trading day prior to a deal.

Based on Monday's closing price, the deal could reach at least $ 790 million, as Yunda has a market capitalization of approximately $ 8.78 billion.

Alibaba has already bought a small stake in Yunda that is below the disclosure threshold, two other people with knowledge of the matter said.

Alibaba declined to comment. Yunda did not respond to a request for comment.

The move would mark a further step in Alibaba's efforts to gain greater participation in China's fragmented but fast-growing express delivery industry.

National delivery companies dispatched 63 billion packages last year, 24% more than in 2018, while revenues grew 23% year-on-year to 745 billion yuan ($ 104.95 billion), according to data from the State Post Office in January.

But many companies are under pressure to boost logistics infrastructure and upgrade services to maintain market share as online retail continues to grow and amid continued price competition.

Alibaba's move also comes a year after it took a 14.65% stake in another large express delivery company, STO Express Co Ltd, through a 4.66 billion yuan deal.



Subsequently, the controlling shareholder of STO agreed to grant Alibaba an option to buy another 31.25% stake in three years.

Before STO, Alibaba acquired minority stakes in three other major Chinese couriers: YTO Express Group Co Ltd, Best Inc and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

Yunda, based in Shanghai, which went public through a list of back doors in 2016, is one of several couriers working with Alibaba under Cainiao, the logistics division of the e-commerce company launched in 2013.

Cainiao provides software and shares data with warehouses, shippers, and other logistics companies that help deliver packages to buyers on Tmall and Taobao, Alibaba's largest e-commerce sites.