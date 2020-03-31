Alia Bhatt agrees to donate to PM CARES funds

B-town has been showing its support amid the coronavirus crisis by financially contributing to the PM CARES relief fund. Several celebrities have generously contributed to those affected by confinement and illness.

The last to join is Alia Bhatt, who went to social media to announce that she would contribute to the relief fund. He added that he will also contribute to the CM of the Maharashtra Relief Fund. The actress posted: “In a time of great difficulty, while the nation is locked up, the central and state governments are working tirelessly to combat Covid-19. I salute the efforts of all those on the front lines who are putting themselves at risk so that the rest of us stay safe. I also pledge contributions to the PM-Cares Fund and the Prime Minister's Aid Fund (Maharashtra) as a gesture of my support. "

Others who come to help are Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and many more.