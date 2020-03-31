Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings and Coronavirus Isolation: A Testimony – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

"Adversity really presents us with ourselves," declares the Great Book of Alcoholics Anonymous. Certainly for many, recovery from alcohol or drugs, or both, is a constant battle, no matter how many days, weeks, months, or years they are sober or clean and how many chips they have purchased. Now, along with job losses, subsequent economic challenges, and more, the stress of living in the coronavirus pandemic adds to that battle. Suddenly, face-to-face support systems, like participating in a 12-step meeting, evaporate as orders to stay home keep us isolated to flatten the curve, but they struggle in other ways.

Today we have a moving column, duly written anonymously by a former member of the entertainment industry, revealing his journey in recent weeks in this unprecedented era. It comes at a time when technology has assumed a new role for those in AA and other programs, and a different type of learning curve has been introduced.

Incidentally, the rest of the Big Book quote is: "We should not deal with our adversities alone as long as we can find another alcoholic at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting."

***

My name is M. and I am an alcoholic.

Like my brothers and sisters in the Alcoholics Anonymous program, I struggled with the characteristic "restlessness, irritability, and discontent" for years, until I discovered drugs and alcohol. They had magical power to adapt to the shape of each hole within me, to plaster over all cracks on the surface and to float me in the rough seas of my everyday life.

Then, as it does, my medicine became my poison.

My attempts to control side effects quickly gave way to utter dependence, widespread disappointment, erosion of trust and relationships, collapse of executive function, and total system failure.

Not a minute before, the AA program, meetings, and fellowship began working together to build me a new life focused on emotional honesty, acceptance, and sobriety; three ideas that until now had no value to me. Now, on my second journey of sustained drug and alcohol abstinence, I can hardly imagine life without those notions, inside or outside AA.

In the weeks before coronavirus forced major cities to close, I attended an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting for a week in person, sometimes less when traveling for work. Having attended meetings like Mumbai, Tokyo, Zagreb, Cape Town, Barcelona and Buenos Aires, this is a poor excuse and a simple statement of fact. There are AA meetings absolutely everywhere, and now they are making their way onto my laptop screen.

To support a program built around the simple idea of ​​two alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope; and for a community framed by hugs, hands, tight rows of folding chairs, meeting greetings, and face-to-face confessionals; What AA has faced with the new reality of COVID-19 isolation is truly remarkable.

Two weeks ago, while I was still in New York City at a job that was about to close, I received a group text message proposing to migrate our bachelor party meeting on Thursday to the Zoom platform. We had our first online meeting a few days later.

It worked well enough, almost everyone was visible / audible and the novelty of communicating in this way was exciting. There were guys with art-driven backgrounds that came in well-lit and presentable, guys with their faces very close to the camera looking like every daddy's selfie on Facebook, and video-less newcomers who can't find the mute or shut up your dogs or children. It was great to hear them all.

It was suggested that we hold the meeting every night at the same time.

Okay great

Then a friend from New York organized a Zoom meeting as well. Then another out of Los Angeles. Then another. And other. Then this morning I received a Google Doc containing links and information for 491 Zoom meetings around the world.

After a few days of doubling and tripling the meetings, I found that I didn't have much to share beyond stressing that I still enjoyed being isolated, how I felt about the latest COVID-19 statistics and that I was grateful.

The truth is that this was more recovery than I had seen in months and I was getting exhausted.

Continuous group texts reminding me of upcoming meetings interspersed with unrelated memes or Mr. T. Gifs forced me to silence the chains. I had to go back. I was feeling upset and becoming resentful.

Still, I know for many that the platform works well and overall, the message gets through.

However, and this is my opinion, it is difficult to imagine that this model is sustainable. In my opinion, and this may simply be an insurmountable reality of this pandemic at the moment, the digital meeting lacks two key things: equal access and human contact.

In a pre-coronavirus era, the only price for admission to an AA meeting in the church basement is a memorable enough taunt, a desire to stop drinking or getting high, and maybe a dollar if you have one. That's. In return, you can stay sober for a day, maybe tomorrow too if you're willing to do the job.

In comparison, to attend an AA meeting at Zoom, one needs a smartphone or a computer, some basic degree of online literacy, and an invitation from another drunk with it. Surprisingly, this simple list of prerequisites now precludes the attendance of a number of alcoholics who may slide through their own personal funds without a phone or home, but who nevertheless have their valuable experiences.

Often it is this same group of drunks whose carnal testimonies have a way of revitalizing the base and reminding those of us that we feel more comfortable in the sobriety of our humble beginnings in AA. His presence also reopens our eyes to the fact that continued sobriety depends on a willingness to help those who are still struggling to achieve this.

I have attended many meetings with alcoholic men and women who will have their only meal of the day (coffee and a donut) at that meeting. However, these same people also have an amazingly deep understanding of AA principles, of human nature, and the willingness to share these ideas with the group so that their words can make even the majority of closed alcoholics give the first step.

AA, specifically the AA meeting itself, has a way of bringing people together who generally wouldn't mix.

AA's Great Book compares this phenomenon to one of a shipwreck, in which surviving passengers from different classes of service and walks of life suddenly find themselves sharing an intense and life-changing event, forging a connection between them that It cuts across class and race. , age, sex or any other qualifier that one wishes to assign to a person.

Life as an alcoholic or active addict is a difficult battle. When your medicine turns into your poison, the best you can hope for is to control the side effects in a steep downward spiral.

Conversely, being an alcoholic as a sober member of AA is another completely different experience; hope is restored, the world is revealed, the expression "multiply joy, divide pain" comes to mind. When I meet someone who casually throws an AA-ism into a conversation or orders a blueberry and a soda at dinner with the customer, the kinship I suddenly feel towards them is incredibly extra.

Alcoholics have grown depending on human contact in person and cross-cultural diversity for our own survival.

Now, as humans forced to live in isolation during these COVID-19 times, closing in-person meetings and their migration to digital platforms will likely work to homogenize groups that went digital, and at least temporarily dismantle others. Also waiting are the panels of Hospitals and Institutions, where members urgently take meetings to rehabilitation and jails.

I am concerned that this isolation breaks the fabric of diversity woven into our culture of recovery. I also know that with the confirmed cases of coronavirus growing every day that closing those meetings in person is the only responsibility.

Furthermore, I deeply appreciate the Zoom meeting secretaries who make sure, even in the face of a global health pandemic, to stick with the format, manage the time, assign the readings, and execute everything according to the Quasi-Robert Rules of Order that we have adopted.

After thousands of these meetings, there is a certain reliability to the pace of a well-run AA meeting. You have a way to keep everyone in your lane and focus on the same thing: share from the heart your experience with alcoholism and how you stay in the solution.

So, yes, things are different, but in these uncertain times, with unbridled fear, I am still very grateful to have a community of friends with whom I can continue to share my feelings, my struggles, my joy, and for a strangely digital platform. acceptable to summon.

I will keep coming back.

You can find a list of online meetings here. Fortunately, many of these meetings can be accessed with just a regular phone, so call if necessary.