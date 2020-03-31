Ajay Devgn reacts to news that her daughter tested positive for coronavirus

Recently, there were reports of Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa testing positive for coronavirus after her return from Singapore, where she is studying. Nysa is said to have exhibited some symptoms. Then Kajol ran to the hospital with her. However, Ajay Devgn has refuted all of those reports. He called them false and unfounded. Ajay took his Twitter account and cleared up the rumors.

Ajay wrote: "Thanks for asking. Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumor about their health is unfounded, false and unfounded."

On the job front, the actor will be seen below in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and S.S.RRR. Ramouli alongside Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt.