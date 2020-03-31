AI tool finds 3 signs of coronavirus that often lead to severe case: BGR

Most coronavirus cases are mild or moderate, and some people may not even experience any symptoms before recovering from COVID-19.

The elderly and people with other medical conditions may experience more serious cases of COVID-19, which may require oxygenation and ventilation.

The researchers used artificial intelligence to find three signs that can accurately predict a serious outcome, including two parameters that are routinely tested in hospitals.

The new coronavirus outbreak is far from under control, with COVID-19 devastating several countries right now. Only the USA USA They have represented almost 175,000 cases of the more than 818,000 cases worldwide at the time of this writing. Italy tops the list of victims with more than 11,500 deaths and a death rate of 11.39%. Social distancing measures and good hygiene habits should significantly flatten the curve, but the results will not be seen for several more weeks. The lower the curve, the less crowded hospitals will be. That way, severe cases of COVID-19 will have a better chance of surviving the disease, which still lacks effective treatment or vaccine.

Several of these drugs are being tested, and some of them are promising in limited trials. Many vaccines are also being prepared, with at least two trials ongoing. But there could be another untapped resource that could help doctors create therapies that could help critically ill patients with COVID-19: artificial intelligence. A new study shows that AI has been able to highlight three symptoms of COVID-19 that are indicative of serious complications of COVID-19. Interestingly, it is not the most common coronavirus symptoms that indicate rapid deterioration after infection. If the discovery can be expanded to more patients, it could save more lives in the coming months.

You've heard it hundreds of times before, but COVID-19 doesn't have universal symptoms. If you have a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, you may be infected. But first you have to rule out the flu. Other common symptoms may include sore throat and fatigue. Additionally, doctors noted that some patients reported a loss of smell and taste, which is the only symptom of COVID-19 that really stands out. But many people who contract the virus will not show any symptoms or, at worst, they will simply experience mild discomfort.

According to a new study, only one of these symptoms may be indicative of serious illness, but only when combined with two other signs that require hospitalization. By AFP, US researchers USA and China used AI to analyze data from 53 coronavirus patients at two hospitals in Wenzhou, China.

The algorithms discovered three changes in the body that precipitate serious illness: body aches, levels of the enzyme alanine aminotransferase (ALT), and levels of hemoglobin. ALT is a liver enzyme that is tested to measure liver function and diagnose liver failure. Hemoglobin tests are part of the standard blood test that is done when you are admitted to the hospital.

The IA found that these three characteristics were the most accurate in predicting a severe case of COVID-19. The algorithm showed an accuracy of 70% -80% in predicting the risk of acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is the complication of COVID-19 that fills the lungs with fluid and kills 50% of patients who contract it.

Other symptoms, including particular patterns in lung imaging, fever, and strong immune responses, were not helpful in predicting whether a mild case could worsen ARDS:

The model highlights that some clinical data may be underestimated by physicians, such as slight increases in ALT and hemoglobin, as well as myalgias. Key predictive features of the diagnosis, such as fever, lymphopenia, chest imaging, were not as predictive of severity. Also, epidemiological risks such as age and gender were not as predictive; All of the ARDS patients in this study were men, but most men did not develop ARDS.

"It was fascinating because many of the data points the machine used to help influence their decisions were different from what a doctor would normally look at," said Megan Coffee, a physician and professor at the University of Grossman School of Medicine at the University of NY. AFP.

The team is looking to further refine the data, and the artificial intelligence tool may be ready to roll out sometime in April. The complete study is available in Computers, Materials and Continua.

