Afghanistan: Taliban team in Kabul for prisoner exchange process | Afghanistan News

A three-member Taliban team arrived in Kabul to begin a prisoner exchange process, which is likely to start talks between the group and negotiators appointed by the Afghan government to end the country's 18-year war.

The peace talks, known as the intra-Afghan dialogue, were contemplated in an agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban in Doha, which also stipulated an exchange of 6,000 prisoners held by the Afghan government and the group.

Plus:

"Our three-member technical team will assist in the process of releasing prisoners by identifying the prisoners (and) their transportation," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the Reuters News Agency on Tuesday.

The release of prisoners had been a point of conflict at the start of the peace talks, with the Taliban and Afghan government differing on the process and timing of the exchange.

However, after weeks of back and forth, the process will begin with the arrival of the Taliban team, which will set up camp at a luxury hotel in Kabul.

"In this sense, they will make a kind of deal with the opposite side (the Afghan government)," Mujahid said. "His practical work would begin in the next few days."

The Taliban had previously refused to speak directly to the US-backed Afghan government.

The Taliban team had planned to send a larger delegation of 10 members, Mujahid said, but the size was reduced due to the consequences of the coronavirus in Afghanistan.

The talks also got a boost after a government-appointed negotiating team was backed by Abdullah Abdullah, the main political rival of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

"The formation of an inclusive negotiating team is an important step in facilitating negotiations within Afghanistan," Abdullah Abdullah said on Twitter.

& # 39; Good news & # 39;

Differences between Ghani and Abdullah over the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections threatened to derail the peace process with the Taliban, a fear expressed by the world's major capitals, particularly Washington.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called Tuesday's developments "good news,quot; and said the government-announced team of negotiators seemed inclusive.

Last week, Pompeo flew to Kabul and Qatar's capital Doha, where the Taliban have an office, to urge all sides to move the process forward, which at the time was at a standstill.

"We have seen an identified (negotiator) team. It seems to be quite inclusive, quite broad. We are happy with that," Pompeo said at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday.

"We have started to see some work done on the release of prisoners, too, all the elements that have to come together so that we can get to the inter-Afghan negotiations, which will ultimately prove to be the only mechanism that has any hope of achieving peace and reconciliation with people, "he added.