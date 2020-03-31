Afghanistan peace process in danger of crumbling | Asia

%MINIFYHTML9ab000acefa7738b55bd515b671ca69811% %MINIFYHTML9ab000acefa7738b55bd515b671ca69812%

Those of us who witness United States officials and Taliban representatives shake hands on February 29, 2020, draw inspiration from the political will for peace that we witness. However, many of us have also recognized the inevitable difficulties in implementing the agreement concluded in Doha. But what we could not have anticipated were the two crises that would simultaneously threaten to derail the entire Afghan peace process: the Afghan presidential election dispute and the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, Afghanistan has recorded 170 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. While these numbers are low compared to what is reported in the worst affected countries, such as Italy, Spain, Iran and the United States, given the limited testing capacity in Afghanistan, the actual extent of the outbreak is feared to be much greater. .

Afghanistan's health system is also underdeveloped and cannot cope with a large-scale pandemic. There are persistent problems with water, sanitation and hygiene, and many Afghans live in shared and crowded spaces. This means that self-isolation, social distancing and hygiene measures will be less effective.

Some may point out that the geography of Afghanistan and the extreme isolation of some communities will likely lessen the spread of COVID-19. While that may help, there is a growing flow of Afghan refugees leaving Iran and returning to provinces across the country, which could accelerate the spread of the virus.

Since the end of February, almost 100,000 of the three million Afghans living in Iran have traveled to their homes, with about 15,000 crosses daily in March, despite calls by the Afghan government to Tehran to close the border. Although the agreement of February 29 between the USA. USA And the Taliban has likely encouraged some Afghan refugees to return, the large-scale movement is fueled more by the spread of the coronavirus in Iran and the severe economic crisis, exacerbated by America's top-pressure policy.

Those Afghan refugees are returning to a country blocked by a political crisis, with President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in a dispute over the results of the September 28 presidential election. Both leaders have held separate presidential inauguration ceremonies that threaten to divide the country.

Amid the crisis, on March 23, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a condemnatory statement, expressing the United States' disappointment at the failure of Afghan leaders to reach an agreement. Considering that "it represents a direct threat to the national interests of the United States," Pompeo announced a reduction of United States spending in Afghanistan by $ 1 billion this year and $ 1 billion in 2021. This measure is intended to pressure Ghani and Abdullah to put aside their differences and form a unity government.

However, if this strategy proves ineffective, there is a real risk of collapse of the political order in Kabul, as the Afghan state is deeply dependent on foreign aid, which represents 40 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The crisis could be exacerbated by an early withdrawal of US and NATO troops. Four NATO service members who recently arrived in Afghanistan have positive resultfor the coronavirus; And in fear of a major outbreak in the country, Western allies may decide to withdraw their troops before the timetable set by the agreement between the United States and the Taliban.

The rapid reduction of the foreign military presence in Afghanistan could precipitate a large security vacuum and encourage the Taliban to break the agreement and further escalate their military campaign. It is also likely to allow even more attacks from Islamic State in Khorasan On March 25, their fighters Market Stall an hour-long siege at a Sikh religious complex in Kabul, killing 25 people.

The coronavirus outbreak could also affect efforts to boost intra-Afghan talks by foreign mediators. Face-to-face negotiations will likely cease as they bring risks to all involved.

Furthermore, while intra-Afghan talks to be effective should be as inclusive as possible, consulting all levels of Afghan society, if the peace process continues, then it will probably be limited to very close and top-down negotiation. Down between an Afghan negotiating team and the Taliban.

However, there are reasons for cautious optimism.

The intra-Afghan negotiations continue, although not in the way imagined just a few weeks ago. On March 22, Qatar and the US USA facilitated Technical talks on prisoner releases between the Afghan government and the Taliban via Skype. This shows that the coronavirus has not completely stopped diplomacy.

The seriousness and intensity with which Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad have engaged with the Afghan political crisis and the faltering peace process in recent weeks, holding many face-to-face meetings at the start of a global shutdown, also shows that the more traditional forms of diplomacy will continue out of necessity.

It is also conceivable that the coronavirus could help establish new forms of cooperation between the Afghan government and the Taliban. For this to happen, the Taliban must first accept reality: the virus will spread throughout Afghanistan and will affect all Afghans, regardless of their faith, political allegiance and ethnicity.

By working together with all parties to combat the coronavirus, the Taliban could show the world that it can behave as a responsible partner to share power in any post-settlement Afghanistan.

The Taliban have taken tentative steps in the right direction on this front: they have reconciled with the International Committee of the Red Cross and restored security guarantees for their personnel. It is time to do the same in all areas that control and allow in health emergencies.

So far, the Taliban have been hedging their bets on the urgent need for United States President Donald Trump for a diplomatic victory in an election year.

In the context of the current pandemic, the Taliban must understand that if Trump is pushed too far, he could decide that the money spent in Afghanistan is better spent at home and, under emergency legislation, withdraw all American forces.

While the Taliban may initially perceive this to be a victory, it would be Pyrrhic. A security vacuum will not pave the way for the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan; it will only plunge the country into a long and bloody conflict.

Rather than exploiting the stalemate in Kabul to advance militarily, the Taliban should maintain their reduction in violence and help on a united front against the Islamic State.

The Taliban should heed the call of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire and ensure a level of stability in Afghanistan so that the country has a better chance of fighting and containing the outbreak.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.