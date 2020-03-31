Advocates worry about people struggling with substance use amid COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML5dd07d9fc5cb05379d56c9006386f8f911% %MINIFYHTML5dd07d9fc5cb05379d56c9006386f8f912%

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging lives around the world, the opioid epidemic continues in New England and claims its own victims.

Most businesses may have stopped in the way of the new coronavirus, but Sarah Mackin, director of harm reduction services at AHOPE from Boston, warned that the overdose crisis continues on a daily basis and that those who struggle still need resources on their way to recover from addiction.

She and her colleagues from the Boston Public Health Commission are working to continue to provide support to those struggling with substance use disorder, adjusting scheduling operations to comply with social distancing guidelines and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We are seeing outbreaks of HIV, both in the city and across the state, which is really concerning from the point of view of a public health person and a harm reduction person," he told Boston.com. "It is something that we have not seen in decades, and it is really very worrying. Therefore, we know that we have to continue providing really critical services to people because we do not want people to die from overdoses and we do not want them to contract HIV."

Like many other services, AHOPE has altered its congregate schedule, the closure of its drop-in center and outdoor moving support services at 774 Albany St. There, underneath a tent, AHOPE has set up a table with equipment supply for people in need, who are distributing

AHOPE also continues to run its needle exchange program, and the city's mobile unit, a van operating as a licensed public health clinic providing critical medical services and Suboxone throughout the city, is still going three days. a week.

But, like most services, it has been adjusted out of concern about the coronavirus. Instead of allowing three or four people to enter the van at the same time, one person at a time is allowed to enter with the health care provider.

"We cannot afford to stop accessing syringes and reduce damage," Mackin said. "Because (otherwise) at the end of all this, we are going to have a huge influx of new HIV cases. So we are just trying to make sure that, no matter what happens along the way, that we are in the I floor up front to make sure people get what they need. Because if we don't, there will be a lot of unnecessary suffering. "

Mackin said she and her colleagues are trying to get as many people as possible to receive medication-assisted treatment, or MAT.

AHOPE has moved to a telehealth model to help people get treatment, working with Boston Medical Center and the Project Trust to fill the gap in services without an appointment. POTATOES (Providing access to addiction treatment, hope and support) also continues to put people on detoxification programs, Mackin said.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has also relaxed some restrictions for MAT, allowing some patients to take home two weeks of treatment in response to the coronavirus outbreak rather than requiring them to visit clinics daily to receive their doses.

Mackin praised the move, but said that each regulatory change or alteration in services brings with it its own set of logistical challenges. For example, methadone clinics require patients to store additional medication in a safe to carry outside the clinic. But the clinics are not delivering the safes, and Mackin said he had had people come to AHOPE asking if any were available.

"We can make these regulatory changes, but we have to understand how it impacts people on an individual level, and we have to provide them with everything they need to make these changes, which are meant to keep people on addiction treatment drugs, be actually doing what it's meant to do, "Mackin said. "That includes making sure that people have a safe place to put (the medicine) when they are in their shelters or when they are in the COVID tent. Or anywhere they stay that have a safe, even if they are eligible to take home ".

Given the overlap between homelessness and substance use disorder, Mackin said treatment services are being "layered,quot; in the tents created by Boston Healthcare for the homeless to make sure anyone can take medicine if they need to, or be prepared to go through detox in the store if necessary. But the tents are also prepared to accommodate people who may be in active use.

Medical tents installed by @BHCHP w / help from @SuffolkBuilds, one to quarantine homeless people who have symptoms of #coronavirus and waiting for the test results and one for people who were exposed to # COVID-19, but are not yet symptomatic. This video is from the last tent. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/1PTyyMgv5J – Suzanne Sausville (@wbzSausville) March 25, 2020

The changes in services may seem "minute," Mackin said, but for the population she and her colleagues serve, they are "shocking."

“Not having a space to come in and relax, and hang out with AHOPE staff and talk to them, and have the opportunity to participate in a leisurely way and maybe set them apart to talk or take them to a room to do HIV Testing: Those things have an impact on people, "he said.

And even with efforts made to maintain the same level of support and service for those who are active users, the director of harm reduction services said she is concerned that people see interruptions in access to treatment.

"We are addressing one crisis at the expense of another," he said.

Accessing treatment when you need it becomes much more difficult when you can't just go into a clinic to see a provider, he said. Screening procedures that check for virus symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever) could cause people to be kicked out of hospital detoxes. However, Mackin noted, fever can also be a symptom of withdrawal, and people who have difficulties with substance use or who are homeless are usually always getting colds.

"It is much more difficult to provide people with the services they need," Mackin said. "And that's absolutely going to have a negative impact on overdose rates. There's no way to avoid it ".

Mackin said the feelings of isolation that everyone is experiencing due to the coronavirus epidemic are of particular concern to people in recovery, who depend on community support from NA or AA.

In-person meetings have stopped and many meetings have moved online, a resource that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says he is taking advantage of himself.

"Alcoholism and drug addiction is an isolation disease,quot;, Walsh he told the Boston Globe. “For someone who has been sober for a long time, their entire way of dealing with addiction is to interact with people. Not having access to the program and the meetings is really difficult for people. "

Here are some additional virtual recovery support resources, thanks to @RecoveryAnswers to compile pic.twitter.com/IV5kzaz0IK – Mayor's Office of Recovery Services – Boston (@ORSBoston) March 19, 2020

The Fenix ​​(@RiseRecoverLive) offers fitness / wellness for people recovering from substance use. They are currently hosting online classes every two hours. Thanks to Phoenix for keeping people creatively healthy in these tough times: https://t.co/Tmv68XL5jo – Mayor's Office of Recovery Services – Boston (@ORSBoston) March 21, 2020

Mackin said he is concerned about the increase in people suffering from depression and substance use as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, particularly among those who are already struggling.

"Homeless people are alone," he said. "All his bridges are burned. Their connections, their social connections are often the service providers and each other. And not being able to get any comfort when it comes to chaotic substance use and mental illness and facing medical conditions and being scared, not being able to hug someone or feel physically comforted, that's horrible. And that will impact the entire community, and the homeless are no exception. "

People who struggle with substance use often have concurrent medical problems, such as hepatitis C or respiratory conditions like COPD, that put them at increased risk for serious complications from COVID-19. If people who struggle with substance use also live in a community setting, that also puts them at greater risk of contracting the virus.

"I think our people are going to bear a disproportionate amount of the burden for this," Mackin said. "Our people are already sick, they don't have the option to isolate themselves. We will only do the best we can for people. I think it is very important that service providers understand that the world is not stopped by a pandemic. And we have to make sure that that we are out there as much as we can and give people what we need. "

Steps are being taken to try to prepare and slow the spread of the virus as much as possible in the population, he said.

"I think we are doing the best we can, but it is an eventuality that our people will be seriously affected by this and it is what we do now that determines the outcome," he said. "We do everything we can up front, so we can flatten that curve so that when we have a group of homeless people who are really very sick, they can get the medical care they need."

Mackin said on the ground, AHOPE participants are expressing a variety of emotions in response to the pandemic, from fear to their daily survival tasks.

Increasingly, he said, they are getting the message that they can't be somewhere.

"It's just that heartfelt plea, 'I just want to be able to sit in a warm and quiet place and feel safe,' and there aren't many of those places right now, which is really difficult," said the director of harm reduction. "It is having a really negative impact on people's mental and emotional health."

The adjustments made in the past few weeks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 have also been painful for Mackin. She has been working in the field for 10 years and has known some of the AHOPE participants for a long time.

She is used to hugging them, putting an arm around their shoulders, sitting with them when they come for support.

"Because no one else touches our people," he said. "As harm reductionists are, the most important thing we do is show love to people and we can't even do that in this epidemic, and it's horrible." It just sucks. Therefore, we are doing the best we can to deliver coffee supplies and hot food when we have it in front of us. It is really difficult not to be able to show love to our people when they are most scared. "