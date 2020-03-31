Adam Schlesinger fighting for his life after testing positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLba475a27c9daa81ccbfcb8dc50f0842d11% %MINIFYHTMLba475a27c9daa81ccbfcb8dc50f0842d12%

WENN

Initial reports indicated that the Fountains of Wayne co-founder was in a medically induced coma, but his attorney has since clarified that he is heavily sedated.

Up News Info – Wayne Fountains co-founder Adam Schlesinger He is fighting for his life in a New York hospital after contracting the coronavirus, Covid-19.

The one-time Emmy and Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee hospitalization was revealed on Twitter on Tuesday (March 31, 20) by a fan account of his current band, Ivy.

However, contrary to the account claim that Schlesinger is in a medically induced coma, his 25-year-old lawyer Josh Grier said the musician is heavily sedated and ventilated.

"He is very sick and very sedated, like all people with fans, but no one has used the word 'coma' for me," said Grier.

The lawyer confirmed that Schlesinger has been in a northern New York state hospital for more than a week and is receiving excellent medical care, but that doctors are reluctant to make predictions about those with the new disease, as they are still much is unknown about it.

The 52-year-old composer was nominated for an Oscar for his title track in 1996. Tom Hanks filmed "That Thing You Do" and won three Emmy Awards for her television work, as well as two Grammy Awards and two Tony nominations for her musical and David Javerbaum's "Cry-Baby".

Fountains of Wayne had its biggest success in 2003 with "Stacey & # 39; s Mom", which peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and number 11 in the United Kingdom.

As it has spread throughout the United States, several musicians have become seriously ill with the coronavirus, with the country's legend John Prine, 73, also in intensive care, and another country star Joe Diffie, 61, dying of the disease. "Arrows"Leader Alan Merrill, 69, also died after falling ill with the virus.