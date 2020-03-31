Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Manchester United defender on life in a running of the bulls | Football news

"We just have to stay together in this situation, follow the guidelines they are giving us and we will overcome it together,quot;





Wan-Bissaka praised Manchester United for maintaining regular contact with the players

Manchester United winger Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave an inside look at life by revealing his fitness program and reserved special accolades for the NHS.

The 22-year-old was halfway through his first season at Old Trafford before the coronavirus outbreak ended most professional sports around the world.

But the Croydon-born defender says he and his United teammates are adjusting to their new schedules at home.

He told the United club website: "Every day I will start with the gym downstairs, where I will do a bike session. I will relax throughout the day, have a kick with my brother in the garden and at night I will do a gym session that the club coaching staff has prepared for me.

"The club has been excellent in terms of keeping in touch with the players and ensuring that everything is as normal as possible under the circumstances."

"Our chef leaves us food, so food is left at a safe distance, we pick it up and fix it ourselves. As for fitness, I have enjoyed the programs the club has given us."

"He's given me things to do. It's hard to think of your own ideas to keep fit, so those programs have helped me."

Wan-Bissaka acknowledges that training was only slightly acclimatized, but that the club remains in regular contact and the players appreciate his efforts.

From social media, where Wan-Bissaka has even posted a video of him shooting balls in the trunk of his car, gamers are finding increasingly innovative ways to stay in touch with the outside world.

His teammate Jesse Lingard is taking advantage of his extra time, for example, by honing his culinary skills to help pass the time before soccer returns.

The lack of live sports has been jarring for fans of all faiths, but the support was encouraged by the support shown to an often under-appreciated section of society: healthcare workers.

The importance of the #clapsforourcarers campaign was not lost on the defender who said it was good for the country to come together, even in a small way, and pay tribute to the efforts of health workers fighting the coronavirus.

He said: "While many people have free time right now, a group that is obviously not the NHS, and it was great to see the reaction they had across the country last week."

"Everyone in our house was applauding for the NHS, as was everyone on our way, and it's nice to see why these people are heroes and you have to show some appreciation for what they're doing."