Aaron Carter flaunts individual status with a nude selfie

Aaron Carter He shared a nude selfie on Instagram on Monday night (March 30, 20) when he insisted that he is "single" after his ex-girlfriend's arrest for domestic violence.

The 32-year-old made his intentions clear with the black-and-white snap, presenting him standing in front of a dressing table to hide his modesty, captioning: "The life of a bachelor is not the life of a single man."

Ironically, one of the image's most prominent features was Aaron's tattoo of the name "Melanie" on his right eyebrow, a tribute he had done to former love Melanie Martin less than a month ago.

But the couple's relationship appears to be fine and ended now after Melanie was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence following an alleged altercation at Aaron's California home on Sunday night.

Claiming that he was left "heartbroken" after the disappearance of another relationship, Aaron tweeted his side of the story on Monday when he stated that the incident started when he tried to end her after discovering that he had allegedly been unfaithful to her. .

"How sad," she wrote along with a link to a TMZ story about Melanie's arrest. "I hope he gets the help he needs. No one deserves female domestic abuse. OR MAN #DomesticAbuse #Cheater literally blocked me (I'm) … I'm devastated."

"I hope he receives the help he deserves. I tried to give him a new life," he concluded.