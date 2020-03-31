Aaron Carter declares he is single after his girlfriend's arrest

Aaron Carteryou are making the status of your relationship very clear.

On his girlfriend's heels Melanie MartinArrested for alleged domestic violence, it appears that the singer is now a single man. The 32-year-old artist took to Instagram with a photo of himself in front of a mirror with a caption that read: "The single life is not the life of a single man. # Single."

%MINIFYHTML36f5ca348ba728bf06c9a30dc023e68c13% %MINIFYHTML36f5ca348ba728bf06c9a30dc023e68c14%

While they apparently go their separate ways, he still has a highly visible tattoo of his name on his eyebrow. "Too bad you're single, now you need to remove the tattoo," commented one fan.

%MINIFYHTML36f5ca348ba728bf06c9a30dc023e68c15% %MINIFYHTML36f5ca348ba728bf06c9a30dc023e68c16%

The two went public with their romance a year ago in January 2019. However, their relationship apparently stopped this week. On Monday, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told E! The news that authorities responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a man and a woman on Sunday night. Once at the house scene, the responding officers spoke to both people and arrested the woman. No further details on the alleged dispute were officially released.