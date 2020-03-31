A New Jersey man was shot in the head while on Facebook Live!

A New Jersey man was shot in the head while posting a video with friends on Facebook Live. The brutal shooting was captured on video and Livestreamed on the social media platform.

Here is the video: the warning contains graphic images

The video shows the victim, who is a man known as "Monty," hit once in the side of the head. His friends can be seen shoving the injured man into his car and quickly taking him to the hospital.

You can also hear the men trying to revive their friend, but he was not aware.

No further details on the shooting have been released, but the rumors on social media are going crazy.

And as for Monty's condition, no one knows either.

MTO News has called a dozen police departments in New Jersey, none of which immediately responded to our investigation.

