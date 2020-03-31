A look at Selena Quintanilla's incredible legacy

AP Photo / Houston Chronicle, John Everett
Watching old clips from Selena Quintanilla—Whether you're singing, talking, or just showing off that beaming smile — it's an exercise in euphoria and heartbreak.
He never tires, enjoying his charming presence.
But it gets very sad, especially once you get lost in the music and then remember that he left.
Missing since 1995, in fact, and the amount of time he has been away has exceeded the amount of time he spent on this planet.
And yet his legacy lives on and influences the Latin crossover music scene, and much further, probably beyond what most people believe, is as strong as ever, despite the fact that the pop star melodiously expressed it was brought down just as her fame reached new levels. For all the right reasons.
"Selena was a great inspiration to me and I was very lucky to be chosen to play her." Jennifer Lopez shared in an Instagram post on March 21, the 23rd anniversary of the launch of Selena, with his own star turn playing the late singer.
"As an artist, this movie was truly an experience I will remember for the rest of my life. Please share your memories of Selena and the movie with me below."
Already a Grammy-winning and burgeoning tycoon with her own clothing line and a boutique-lounge, Selena was murdered, shot to death by the founder of her first fan club, in her native Texas on March 31, 1995. She was 23 years. More than 30,000 people viewed his coffin at the Bayfront Plaza Convention Center in Corpus Christi.
In the years that followed, her story was brought to the masses by the biographical film. Selenaand will be on Netflix again Selena: the seriesstarring Christian Seratos—But she herself continued to be revered as an artist and unique person, known locally for her humanitarian work with battered women's shelters and youth programs like D.A.R.E.
A life-size bronze statue is found in his hometown of Corpus Christi, where the Selena Museum opened in 1998. More than 65,000 people filled Reliant Stadium in Houston for a tribute concert in 2005 and in 2011 the US Postal Service USA USA "Latin legend,quot;. In love with you, a tribute album of Selena's covers, was released in 2012.
Selena's Day is celebrated annually in Texas on April 16, her birthday. For five years, starting in 2014, Fiesta De La Flor, with a line of artists honoring Selena's musical legacy, injected millions of dollars into the local economy in Corpus Christi, where she grew up, but last year the Quintanilla family He said he would not be signing at a 2020 event.
In January, the family confirmed that they would not move the festival to another city, but would close it.
While preparing for a huge crossover hit after releasing four albums in Spanish (Dreaming of You Posthumously reached number 1), Jennifer Lopez's connection to Selena's story helped turn a new crop of fans into the music of the late singer.
Lopez, of Puerto Rican descent, was not everyone's first choice to play "La Reina de Tejano," whose family roots were in Mexico. (And director Gregory Nava He even had to fight for López when the names of some non-Latina actresses were presented as possible options.)
But J.Lo got 100% into the role, and both she and Selena emerged as bigger stars than ever.
"God sent me that paper for a reason," Lopez said in an interview he shared this month. "So I could always have it as inspiration."
Ultimately, Selena's rise is easily explainable, as a result of her talent, charm, business intelligence, and the luck it takes to succeed, even when all the pieces are there.
It's how it has stayed on top all these years: Its influence extends to arenas you could never have imagined and its simple, sweet and melodious name (meaning "moon,quot;) has become an icon, which can be attributed to forces from another world. .
It wasn't just songs like the infectious "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,quot; or the hits "I could fall in love,quot; and "Dreaming of you,quot; that solidified Selena's place in the hearts of so many artists she'd never know, so many that she had inspired just by being true to herself.
"The grace with which he managed the business, the grace with which he managed his life, humor," López reminded Billboard around the twentieth anniversary of Selena's death. "His spirit of loving what he did. His sense of family. That is the tragedy of everything that happened and why he left such an imprint, because he left too soon."
Coincidentally, López's third husband, Marc AnthonyHe actually knew Selena well.
"We were friends and colleagues, we started our careers at the same time," he told reporters in Miami 2015, according to Pulso Pop. "We were both born here (in the United States). At first we struggled with our Spanish and learned to speak it together." .
Anthony added: "He had an incredible love for her. I think Selena shines because of the way she handled her life, her talent, her career. The way she represented us … It is important that people continue to remember her as that figure,quot; . Many doors opened the way he managed to open them in the market where an American citizen can make a living singing in Spanish and traditional music from his country. To this day we still feel the impact. You know? That is why it is an honor for me to say that I considered her a friend. "
Selena's influence was not limited to cross artists; in fact, their music was the first exposure that some singers had to music with Latin inflections. Singers ranging from Katy Perry Y Lady Gaga to Whitney houston Y Beyoncé paid close attention to Selena's sound and style.
"I listened to Selena all the time," said Beyoncé. People in spanish in 2007 after recording six songs in Spanish for a relaunch of B day. "I grew up in Texas and one of my good friends over there is Mexican and she was very excited when she heard that she was making songs in Spanish. She put me on Selena's album when she was growing up and I listened to everything. At the time, I was not very familiar with Spanish-speaking artists.
"Many of my fans are Hispanic and have always told me: 'You should sing something in Spanish' but I don't speak Spanish at all. I took it at school but I don't speak it at all, but I thought let me try,quot; .
"Growing up, I loved Selena's music,quot; Demi lovatohe told The Huffington Post in June 2014.
"I was very young when she passed away, so I didn't know much about her until I was a little older. When I saw the movie, there was only some kind of connection. Even my dad is totally like the dad in the movie. It's very similar. There is something in the movie that inspired me a lot. After that, you know, the songs are great, although I don't know what the words are. I'm learning Spanish, but I don't know it fluently yet. "
Beyoncé would also remember meeting Selena at a Houston mall, but not saying anything to her, because she was not a celebrity herself. "I think she is a legend and I admire her," Bey told MTV Tres. "She was so talented. Even though she didn't know who I was … I was still so excited that I had the chance!"
"I think Selena is an angel," Katy Perry suggested during an interview with a Spanish-language station when asked about various Latino artists.
"Amazing woman, she would have been bigger than all of us,quot; Eva Longoria reflected on Lopez tonight in 2011.
Even Whitney houston, who inspired many others, realized what Selena accomplished in her short but prolific career.
"What Selena did in the English market was brilliant," said Houston, who died in 2012. New York Daily News in 1999. "Clive davis and I'm thinking of doing that in the other direction. "
Meanwhile, Selena's clothing, hair, and makeup – a sexy but not too sexy combination of sporty comfort and explosive glamor – isn't even enjoying a revival because her influence never went away.
Lady GagaAccording to reports, the first looks of the tour, who was a big fan of the bodice, were also inspired by Selena, and we know her Concert T-shirt "Selena,quot; It was an all-time favorite.
"One of my beauty idols was Selena, who had the most beautiful lips." Fergie she revealed to Glamour.com in 2015. "I spread my lips a bit, I totally admit it. I really like the look."
In 2016, MAC Cosmetics launched the La Reina Collection, starting with a cherry red lipstick named "Como La Flor," named for one of its biggest hits, and the Quintanilla family is partnering with the cosmetics maker for another line, in honor of the 25th anniversary of his death.
While the first collection was more about Selena's glamorous concert looks, this one, which so far includes the sparkling pink Lipi Glass Bidi Bidi Bom Bom pink, is "more a celebration of her legacy," her sister. Suzette Quintanilla, who worked closely with MAC both times, told Refinery 29 in February. "And it is a celebration of us as Latinas."
"When Selena passed away, one of the three things she was working on was her clothing line, a makeup line and a perfume line," said Suzette. "I promised myself that by the time I leave this world, I will accomplish what she started; what she had in her heart."
And for the generation that can only meet another young artist with that famous name, know that Selena GomezThe namesake is exactly what it seems.
"They named her after her. She was a big problem for my family and growing up from the first moment, I knew who she was and who they called me," Gomez said in The view in 2012. "I had the opportunity to visit his grave. In fact, I met his family. Some of his family, and it is a great honor to be called that by someone so amazing."
"My father is the one who had the last word," added the "Come and Get It,quot; singer. "I loved her and it was a big problem—hisShe was a big problem for us. "
Gómez, J.Lo, Adrienne Bailon, Bruno Mars Y Camila Cabello are among those who have memorably covered Selena on their own shows, while Nicki Minaj He praised the late star's enviable curves in 2017's "Regret in Your Tears," rapping, "I count the scenes like Serena / Plus. I got that butt like Selena."
"It makes me feel good that after so many years people still remember my daughter," said Selena's father. Abraham Quintanilla, she told NBC News in 2015. "But at the same time I would prefer her to be here."
In an audio clip of what is said to be the last interview she gave before she died, included in an online tribute, Selena is asked how she expected to be remembered after she left.
"Like, um … not just as an artist," said the bigger-than-life singer, "but as a person who cared a lot and I gave my best, and tried to be the best role model I could follow. I could possibly, and the best person I could. I tried to help. "
