A look at Selena Quintanilla's incredible legacy

Watching old clips from Selena Quintanilla—Whether you're singing, talking, or just showing off that beaming smile — it's an exercise in euphoria and heartbreak.

%MINIFYHTML42dfa6092f7616d6218edb352656edfc13% %MINIFYHTML42dfa6092f7616d6218edb352656edfc14%

He never tires, enjoying his charming presence.

%MINIFYHTML42dfa6092f7616d6218edb352656edfc15% %MINIFYHTML42dfa6092f7616d6218edb352656edfc16%

But it gets very sad, especially once you get lost in the music and then remember that he left.

Missing since 1995, in fact, and the amount of time he has been away has exceeded the amount of time he spent on this planet.

And yet his legacy lives on and influences the Latin crossover music scene, and much further, probably beyond what most people believe, is as strong as ever, despite the fact that the pop star melodiously expressed it was brought down just as her fame reached new levels. For all the right reasons.