A 92-year-old man gently dyes his wife's hair amid social estrangement

Get ready for the cuteness overload!

Yael Shapira Avraham He posted a photo on Facebook Monday that showed a 92-year-old man coloring his wife's hair. The design session seemed to take place in the couple's kitchen as they distanced themselves socially amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"These are my 92-year-old grandparents (let's be healthy)," the legend said in the Avraham post, according to the Facebook translation. "In every situation, my grandfather is concerned that my grandmother feels well groomed. You don't see things like that every day."

The beautiful photo certainly touched the hearts of the fans, and soon began to go viral. At the time of writing, the post had already received over 55,000 reactions on Facebook.

"I'm not crying, you're crying," wrote a social media commenter after the Good News Movement republished the image on Instagram.

"Absolutely beautiful," added another.

"My God, true love that lasts forever," wrote a third, "In good times (and bad times)."